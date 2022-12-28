BOARDMAN — Aleydis Torres finished her high school soccer career in fine fashion, being named the Eastern Oregon League Player of the Year, and earning a spot on the 3A/2A/1A all-state first team.
The Riverside senior is a midfielder, and was the key to making things work for the Pirates (8-6-2). She finished the season with four goals and two assists.
“Her mentality this season was different compared to the past,” Riverside coach Yvonne Torres said. “Her ability to read the field, talk to her teammates, and she was more mature. She plays center-mid. They don’t always score, but they are the people who develop the plays, read the field, and communicate with the other players. Those are the qualities that player needs.”
Also named to the first team for the Pirates were senior forward Miriam Landeros (6 goals, 2 assists), junior forward Julie Magana (7 goals, 1 assist) and junior defenseman Crystal Sanchez, who also earned all-state second-team honors.
“We started off shaky early on in the year, mostly because we have girls who have played for years, and others who couldn’t control the ball,” Torres said. “We lost two right off the bat to good teams, and that was demoralizing, but Aleydis and Crystal really stood out.”
Riverside made the 3A/2A/1A playoffs, but lost in the first round to Banks 2-0.
McLoughlin had five players named to the EOL first team — goalkeeper Ruby Jaimes, forwards Rylee Herndon and Madi Perkins, midfielder Caitlin Barnhart, and defender Diana Gomez.
Mac-Hi, which won the EOL regular-season title, beat Brookings-Harbor 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs, then lost to Amity 6-0 in the second round. The Pioneers finished the season 12-3-2.
Also named to the first team was Umatilla senior center-midfielder Juliana Juaregui-Perez, who led the Vikings with five goals.
In addition to all-league honors, Magana, Jaimes, Herndon, Perkins, Barnhart, Gomez and Juaregui-Perez were selected to the all-state honorable mention team.
