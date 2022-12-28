Riverside v Banks girls soccer
Riverside's Aleydis Torres kicks the ball into play during a 3A/2A/1A state playoff game against Banks on Oct. 29, 2022. Torres was named the Eastern Oregon League Player of the Year.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

BOARDMAN — Aleydis Torres finished her high school soccer career in fine fashion, being named the Eastern Oregon League Player of the Year, and earning a spot on the 3A/2A/1A all-state first team.

The Riverside senior is a midfielder, and was the key to making things work for the Pirates (8-6-2). She finished the season with four goals and two assists.

