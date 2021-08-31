PILOT ROCK — The football season opens Thursday, Sept. 2, and Pilot Rock kicks things off hosting Cove in an 8-man showdown.
“I’m so glad we get to play,” said Rockets coach Mike Baleztena, whose team was supposed to play in a jamboree last week.
The Leopards went 0-3 in their makeshift spring season, while the Rockets went 4-2 after dropping their first two games of the season.
Baleztena lost five seniors off last year’s team, but returns sophomore quarterback Jace Otteson, sophomore receiver/defensive back Austin Ford, senior running back/linebacker Wyatt Stillman, and a couple of beefy sophomore linemen Broc Erickson and Tanner Bedard. Sophomore James Lunzman also returns at center.
“We are still young, but they are a little bit bigger and stronger,” Baleztena said. “They are solid players and they are smart. They remind me of the team from three years ago.”
The Leopards have some size on their line, with three guys tipping the scales between 260 and 280 pounds, but the real issue will be stopping the speedy Rockets.
“The whole plan when they are 280 is to try and stay away from that bunch of guys and make it a speed game,” Baleztena said.
Games on tap for Friday include Heppner at Toledo, McLoughlin at College Place, Ione-Arlington at Perrydale, Colton at Stanfield, Culver at Weston-McEwen, Echo at Joseph and Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat at Riverside.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.