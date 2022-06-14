PILOT ROCK — Shane Munkers grew up playing football in Heppner. Now, he wants to share his passion and knowledge of the game with the next generation.
Munkers recently was hired as the head football coach at Pilot Rock High School, where he was an assistant coach for four years.
“Really, I just missed coaching,” said Munkers, who played on the 1992 Heppner state championship team. “There are a lot of kids out here who need a positive influence in their life. I thought I could fill that for some of them.”
Munkers replaces Mike Baleztena, who stepped down after last season to spend more time with his family. He coached the Rockets for seven seasons.
This past fall, Pilot Rock started the season 2-0 before injuries and suspensions depleted the roster. The Rockets finished 2-5.
“They had a lot of success under Mike,” Munkers said. “Those are some big shoes to fill, for sure.”
By day, Munkers is assistant vice president at US Bank in Pendleton, where he has been a commercial credit analyst for 24 years, but football is where his heart is.
“It’s the best sport in the world,” he said. “I know most of the players,” he said. “I was an assistant coach, but I stepped away two years ago. I coached middle school basketball for seven years, I gave that up two years ago too.”
Munkers is encouraged by the 24 players who said they would play this season.
The Rockets, who play eight-man football, have a handful of starters returning, but they will need to find a quarterback after Jace Otteson transferred to Pendleton in January.
“That’s a position we need to fill for sure,” Munkers said. “We will have pretty good-sized linemen. I played in Heppner for Greg Grant. I was a 175-pound offensive and defensive lineman. If you coach them right, anyone can be successful on the offensive line.”
Among the returning players are Austin Ford, Efren Castro, Brave Pereira, Broc Erickson, James Lunzmann and Tanner Bedard.
Munkers has gotten a head start on the season, watching film of opposing teams.
“I know most of the coaches in the league already,” he said. “We have a tough schedule to start the season. We have Adrian Week 2. We start with Imbler, and they have some big kids.”
Munkers already has his assistant coaches in place with Joe Byrnes, who has been with the program for a few years, superintendent Troy Jerome, and his son, Cade Munkers, who played for the Rockets and graduated in 2019.
Munkers also has been in touch with Grant.
“Not so much about Xs and Os, but guiding me on how to build a program and make Pilot Rock football important again,” he said. “I want them to have fun and make them better people. You build relationships with the guys you play with. It’s a brotherhood. That’s what we would like to build out here.”
