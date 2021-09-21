IONE — It was supposed to be a showdown between two of the best 8-man players this season — Pilot Rock linebacker Wyatt Stillman and Ione/Arlington running back/linebacker Taylor Rollins.
Come Friday, Sept. 24, Rollins and the host Cardinals will see what they can do against the Rockets, who have lost Stillman for the season for violating a team policy, and Brave Pereria, who suffered a season-ending injury two weeks ago against Enterprise. Also missing for just this week is Austin Ford, who also violated a team policy.
“I was pretty confident we could do well in the playoffs, now things are starting to look rough,” Rockets coach Mike Baleztena said. “They have that Rollins kid running the ball. That kid is so powerful, and he’s a hell of a linebacker. He hits hard and is smart. We are going from a game I was confident in winning, to just a game. It can go either way, I think.”
The Rockets will count on quarterback Jace Otteson and running back Efren Castro to lead the offense, along with their offensive line, which has played a part in getting the Rockets off to a 2-0 season.
“I still have a good line,” Baleztena said. “I’m still confident my line can do really well, but having Wyatt made it that much easier. He was our leading tackler last year, and his blocking was unreal. He hits so hard. His loss is so big.”
The Cardinals are coming off a 50-28 loss to Lyle, a game in which I/A saw a close game slip away in the fourth quarter.
“We had six turnovers,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “That’s what we spent Monday doing, going back to the basics. We aren’t a bad football team, we just aren’t executing well and getting things done the way they should be. We’re OK, we just need to clean things up.”
HEPPNER AT KENNEDY — Two of the top-ranked teams in the state are meeting for the first time since the Mustangs beat the Trojans in the 2019 2A state title game.
It’s a pretty even battle on paper. Heppner has only allowed 12 points in three game games, while top-ranked Kennedy has given up 14. The Trojans are averaging 21 points a game, while the Mustangs are at 16.
This is why they play the game.
WESTON-MCEWEN AT STANFIELD — Kenzie Hansell’s TigerScots (2-0) are flying high after opening Blue Mountain Conference play last week with a 36-0 win over Umatilla.
The Tigers (1-2) are licking their wounds after a 14-0 loss to Heppner — a game in which they managed just 87 yards of offense.
ALSO — Irrigon is at Grant Union on Thursday night, while on Friday, Baker is at McLoughlin, Umatilla is at Riverside, and Echo is at Dayville/Monument.
