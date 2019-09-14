PENDLETON — Trevor Brazile has 24 PRCA world titles and more than $7 million in total career earnings. After Saturday, the Texas cowboy is a seven-time Pendleton Round-Up all-around champion.
The King of the Cowboys placed second in calf roping and third in steer roping in the final round for combined averages that earned him this year's All-Around title. It's an honor that Brazile, 42, has claimed six times previously.
After besting his own Round-Up record, Brazile took the familiar victory lap around the historic arena, greeted by the sounds of 17,000 thundering rodeo fans, and a congratulations over the stadium speakers from announcer Wayne Brooks:
"The king is back in business."
It's not often a retired cowboy wins the Round-Up's most coveted title. Brazile announced his departure from the rodeo circuit in December 2018, but confirmed in July that he would return to the arena to compete after it was announced that he would be inducted into the Round-Up Hall of Fame.
Brazile made the trip to Pendleton to attend the ceremony last Sunday.
"The Hall of Fame induction brought me to this rodeo," Brazile said, "and I figured if I was gonna come all the way up here, I'd better be entering it. It was an awesome trip."
Brazile's seventh all-around title was capped off by a 10.1-second run during Saturday's calf roping championships. Five other cowboys had faster runs on the day, including Joey Dickens from Loveland, Colo., who ran an 8.9, but Brazile averaged 31.3 on three to finish second.
Fellow Texan Landon McClaugherty of Tilden, had the hottest run of the day in steer roping at 16.9 seconds, but Brazile's 21.3-second finish put him at 48 seconds, securing third place and the all-around victory.
"There was nothing spectacular about either one," Brazile said of his Saturday performances, "but I got the job done and accomplished what I came here to do."
Kim Ziegelgruber of Edmond, Okla., began the day with a 30.7-second average on two head, and his 16.3-second finish put him at 47 seconds — just a step ahead of Brazile.
"You never expect to win in rodeo," Brazile said. "There are so many variables, and the competition is so good. It's never something you take for granted, by any means. It's great because you're competing against younger and younger generations. I've met a lot of great competitors — a lot more than if my career had been cut any shorter."
Brazile is the No. 1-ranked steer roper in the PRCA world standings with $59,117 in earnings this year alone.
Brazile won his first Round-Up all-around title in 1999, where he also claimed the calf roping title.
"If you've never been to the Round-Up, you wouldn't understand," he said. "You gotta be here to really know what they mean when they say 'Let 'er Buck.'"
Brazile's seventh all-around trophy came with $14,131, a custom saddle, hat, boots, jacket and several other one-of-a-kind items.
Despite all the glory, a career revival isn't on Brazile's agenda. After his stay in Pendleton, he'll return home to Decatur to turn his focus back toward raising his family.
"My family has rodeoed with me my whole career," he said. "My kids are getting old enough that I've had my time, and it's time for me to go help them reach their dreams."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.