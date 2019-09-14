PENDLETON — Friday was a homecoming of sorts for a couple of former Blue Mountain Community College athletes at the Pendleton Round-Up.
Former Timberwolves baseball player Mitch Pollock turned in the top ride of the day in the saddle bronc, while former BMCC rodeo team member Chance Gartner had the top run of the day in the steer wrestling.
“In 2011, I came to Blue Mountain to play baseball,” said Pollock, a Nevada cowboy. “I watched the Round-Up that year. Just walking walking up to the grass gave me goose bumps. Right before spring ball, I tore up my shoulder. I transferred to College of Southern Idaho and started rodeoing.”
The sport has been very good to Pollock, 26. He is ranked 11th in the world standings and is looking to make his first National Finals Rodeo.
Pollock turned in a ride of 87.5 points on the back of Tiger Warrior, edging Spencer Wright (86) and Colt Gordon (86) for the high mark of the day.
“I rode him in Calgary, and the second jump out, he dumped me,” Pollock said of his horse. “I knew I had a handful, but if I took care of my job, and he did his, I would have a chance of coming back (for the finals). The scores have been outstanding this week.”
It’s Pollock’s second Round-Up and first time in the finals.
Once the regular season is over, he will heal up for the NFR, and marry his fiancee Jordan on Oct. 5.
Steer wrestling
Gartner’s run of 5.7 seconds was the first of the day in the event, which saw six guys miss their steer.
He missed his first steer and not qualify for Saturday’s finals.
“I was hoping to be a little more in the money,” he said. “It was still a great run. Any time you are in the 5s here, it’s a great run.”
Gartner has been competing at the Round-Up since 2002. He missed a couple years with injuries, but he makes it a priority on his schedule.
“It’s a cool rodeo,” he said.
Even though he won’t be competing Saturday, Gartner will be at the finals cheering on his wife, Kacy, who is in the barrel racing finals.
Bareback riding
Canadian cowboy Clint Laye took over the top spot in the event with a score of 89.5 points on the back of Bronc Riding Nation.
“The best guys in the world are here,” Laye said. “You have to bring your ‘A’ game.”
Though this is Laye’s fourth trip to the Round-Up, it’s his first finals since 2013.
“It will be an exciting day tomorrow,” he said. “It’s good to be back on Saturday.”
Tilden Hooper was right behind Laye with an 86.5 on Annual News.
Bull riding
The day belonged to the bulls, as just three cowboys turned in legal rides.
Louisiana cowboy Koby Radley had the top mark with an 86 on the back of Foolish Dreams.
Radley is ranked 14th in the world standings, and he’s fighting to keep his spot and earn his second trip to the NFR.
“This time of year is key,” he said. “Doing good here is very important. If I could do good here tomorrow — top three or better — I think it would be enough to get in.”
It’s the third time to Pendleton for Radley. He made the finals last year, but got tossed before his 8 seconds were up.
“This is one of my favorite rodeos,” he said. “This is something you dream about growing up. It’s the coolest rodeo of the year.”
Calf roping
Roger Nonella won 2013’s calf roping title, and he was back on Friday to impress the Pendleton crowd once again, tying his calf in 9.7 seconds for the day’s hottest run.
“This is the best rodeo there is,” the Redmond cowboy said. “The grass adds a little factor. It adds a little ‘cowboy’ to me.”
Nonella was the only contestant to finish in under 10 seconds. Six received no time, and D.J. Parker was the runner up at 12.4 seconds. No one was able to beat Taylor Santos, who still remains atop the leaderboard at 8.3 seconds after Thursday.
“It was just what I needed,” Nonella said of his run. “The calf ran a little harder than I expected, but I ran down on him pretty good.”
Nonella won on the back of Tucker, a 19-year-old horse that he also claimed his 2013 title with.
“This is his rodeo,” Nonella said of Tucker. “He didn’t slip or slide. He ran really well on the grass.”
Team roping
After he roped the best time on Friday’s bill, heeler Jacob Paul called his dad.
His father Dave watched from home as Paul and header Cooper Mills of St. John, Washington, roped their steer in 7 seconds flat for the day’s fastest run.
“He said, ‘That was cool,’ and ‘good job,’” Paul said. “Everything a dad should say.”
Paul and Mills were one of just four teams who turned in a legal ride on Friday afternoon. Two teams incurred 10-second penalties for breaking the barrier.
Of the 12 teams that roped for the day, Mills and Paul were likely the least concerned with winning. Paul said he and his partner wanted to soak in the glory of riding in the Pendleton Round-Up above all else.
“It’s just the funnest there is,” Paul said. “It was just to go out there and have fun, and not take it too serious. It just happened to work out for us.”
Steer roping
Cole Glover topped Friday’s steer roping competition by just a tenth of a second.
The Keenseburg, Colorado, cowboy turned in an 18.4-second time, just one ride before Durkee’s Howdy McGinn finished in 18.5 seconds.
“I was a little nervous,” Glover said, “but I thank the Lord for the opportunity.”
Glover’s Pendleton showing was his second rodeo of the year. It broke up a brief hiatus that followed after a run he made in Arizona earlier in the year. The Round-Up marked his last rodeo appearance until 2020.
“It’s an awesome atmosphere,” Glover said of the Round-Up. “It’s the best rodeo there is.”
Barrel racing
Italy Sheehan’s 28.77-second run still holds up, but Cheyenne Allan came close to taking over on Friday.
The Mabton, Washington, cowgirl raced to a 28.78-second finish, barely falling short of Sheehan’s Wednesday run. Allan returned to the Round-Up Arena to defend her barrel racing title from last year’s rodeo.
“I’m ecstatic,” she said. “I rode on a new horse, and I was really tickled the way he worked. I was worried about my turns, but he turned outstanding today.”
Allan’s race was won on the back of her 14-year-old horse Good One. The pair will return to the grass once more for the final round today in an effort to reclaim her title.
“You get all week to watch the other barrel racers, which means you get all week to be worried,” she said. “You just want to do the best you can. There’s so many obstacles. I didn’t think I would do so good. I’m so blessed.”
