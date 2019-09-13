PENDLETON — As much as Blake Knowles loves the Pendleton Round-Up, the fans love him even more.
The Heppner cowboy turfed his steer in 5.6 seconds Thursday for the top run of the day in steer wrestling, to the delight of the crowd.
“I could fall off my horse and roll down the arena, and they still would have cheered,” Knowles said. “I want to give them a good performance. They are so good to me. Anytime you can have success in this arena, it is awesome.”
Knowles has a time of 12.6 seconds on two head, putting him sixth overall. Fans should get another look at him in Saturday’s finals.
“I’ve never won this rodeo,” Knowles said. “It’s our (he and his cousin Trevor Knowles) favorite rodeo ever, but I’ve never finished in the top four. The Saturday rodeo here in Pendleton is one of the most exhilarating performances you get to be a part of. You have to keep your emotions in check.”
Knowles’ horse Smoke did his part in the event, which is made more difficult because it is on grass.
“You have to have good horsepower,” Knowles said. “When you are well-mounted, you can do well. This is the greatest arena in all of rodeo, especially in steer wrestling. It makes you have to be fundamentally strong with your feet.”
Smoke also has been the horse of choice this week for Jesse Brown (6.1 seconds) and Stephen Culling (7.7 seconds). Trevor Knowles and last year’s Pendleton champion Sterling Lambert will ride him Friday.
Bareback riding
Canadian cowboy Kody Lamb took over the top spot in the event with an 87-point ride on Big Star, moving past Tim O’Connell’s 86 from Wednesday.
“I knew I had a really good horse,” he said. “I just worried about doing my job. I try not to worry about what has been done. There’s nothing I can do about it.”
It was the second time Lamb had been on Big Star.
“I had him in Oakdale (California), but I missed him out,” Lamb said.
It is the first Pendleton Round-Up for Lamb, who sits 26th in the bareback world standings.
“I’ve been pro for six years, but the first four I was in college and had a rodeo the same weekend as Pendleton,” he said. “The last two years, I was hurt at this time. I love it. It’s lived up to the expectations and stories I have heard.”
Orin Larsen, last year’s Pendleton champ and Lamb’s traveling partner, had an 85 on Vee Bar Nine for the second-best ride of the afternoon.
Calf roping
In his fourth showing at the Pendleton Round-Up, 25-year-old Taylor Santos took over the tie-down leaderboard.
The Creston, California, native turned in an 8.3-second run on Thursday afternoon, surpassing Riley Pruitt’s second go-round time of 8.9 seconds.
“It’s darn sure one of my favorite rodeos of the year,” Santos said of the Round-Up. “I’ve made the short round all three years. It’s an adrenaline rush coming off that hill and onto the grass.”
Gooding, Idaho, roper Jared Parke held the lead at 11.8 until Santos took over for good four rides later.
Santos currently sits at No. 10 in the world standings with $91,121 in total earnings. After Thursday’s run, Santos said his chances are good to qualify for the Saturday’s final and add some more money to that purse.
“If I can win a little money in Pendleton,” he said, “I’ll be able to qualify for my first national finals. It’ll be a childhood dream come true.”
Team roping
Clay Smith and Jade Corkill have only been team roping together for three months, but their chemistry is already unbeatable.
The duo roped their steer in 5.9 seconds for Thursday’s hottest run — 0.1 seconds faster than Brandon Beers and Justin Davis, who clocked in at 6 seconds flat.
“We didn’t make a great run today,” Corkill said. “We could’ve been a little faster.”
Smith, a header from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is No. 1 in the PRCA world standings, and Corkill, a heeler from Fallon, Nevada, is No. 5. Smith first reached out to Corkill to team rope in May, and the two have competed in more than 40 rodeos together since.
“I’ve known him forever,” Corkill said of Smith. “He just called me one day and asked me to rope.”
Only five teams had qualifying runs Thursday. Corkill said he plans to continue his partnership with Smith far beyond their run this year.
“We want to keep going as long as we can,” he said. “Things change all the time, but, that’s the plan.”
Saddle bronc
Jake Finlay missed out on the saddle bronc finals by one spot last year, but fans are sure to see the Australian cowboy Saturday after he posted an 87.5-point ride on the back Zaria Hills.
“I’m stoked,” he said. “That’s a damn good horse. I got on her last week in Puyallup and made some money off her. We treat each other pretty good.”
Finlay, who has competed in rodeos in Asia, Australia, Canada and the United States, said Pendleton is by far his favorite.
“It beats Houston and all the big ones,” said Finlay, who shares time between Texas and South Dakota. “You can’t compare it to anything else.”
Sterling Crawley was second with an 86, while last year’s Pendleton champ Jesse Wright had an 85.5.
Bull riding
Daylon Swearingen is a man in need of a few dollars.
The Georgia cowboy is sitting 16th in the world standings, just $1,328 out of 15th and a trip to the NFR.
He might have put a few dollars in his pocket Thursday with an 88-point ride on Ols Tubs Nickel Package. His score puts him at the top of the leaderboard, two points better than Jeff Askey’s 86 from Wednesday.
Trevor Kastler followed with an 87 on Playing a Chicken, while Sage Kimzey, who has won the past five world titles, had an 84 on Ray’s Last Jump.
Steer roping
King of the Cowboys Trevor Brazile held the fastest run going into Thursday’s steer roping event, but two ropers were quick to take over.
Trenton Johnson of Blue Mound, Kansas, was the first to top Brazile’s 13.4-second ride, roping his steer in 12.1 seconds to take the top of the leaderboard. Two rides later, Jason Evans outdid them both.
The Glen Rose, Texas, roper tied the knot in 11.5 seconds to jump to No. 1 in the event.
“It was a steer that they’d missed in the first round,” he said. “You don’t know what was going to happen with a steer like that. There was some phenomenal ropers today, and the crowd was real good and loud.”
Evans, an insurance salesman, said the Round-Up was one of the few rodeos he’s found time to rope in so far this year.
“It was important to me to do so well here,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite rodeos. Every time you make the short round and go to the finals, it’s amazing. You treasure it.”
Barrel racing
No racer was able to beat Italy Sheehan’s 28.77-second Tuesday finish, but Jessica Crouch was Thursday’s top rider, clocking in at 29.33 seconds.
The Bend resident edged out Battle Mountain, Nevada’s Riata Goemmer (29.44) and Mindy Goemmer (29.94), and Echo’s Bobbie Correa (29.93). Three of the 12 riders suffered five-second penalties before finishing.
“That was really scary,” Crouch said moments after her finish. “That was totally insane. There was so much energy.”
Although Crouch hails from Bend, she’s a former Blue Mountain Community College student, and returned to Pendleton to compete in her hometown rodeo.
“I love it here,” she said. “It feels so good to be back.”
