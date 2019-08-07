PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up has been a world-renowned rodeo for decades, but the accolades don’t show any signs of slowing as its next installment approaches.
On Monday, USA Today announced their winners for their 2019 Reader’s Choice award. The poll took place over four weeks and was narrowed down to the top 10 results, and the Pendleton Round-Up claimed the No. 1 spot.
Following the Round-Up in second place was San Antonio’s Stock Show & Rodeo. The spectacle, which hosts more than two million spectators each year, has been kicking since 1949 and includes attractions such as pig races, trail rides, a carnival, a Western heritage parade, and a petting zoo.
At No. 3 was the World’s Oldest Rodeo out of Prescott, Arizona. The event has been a Fourth of July Weekend tradition since 1888. It was followed by Dodge City, Kansas’ Roundup Rodeo, which celebrates its 43rd installment this year, and is home to one of the country’s longest-running Little Britches Rodeos, which is geared toward younger cowboys and cowgirls.
NEBRASKAland Days’ carnival, competitive art show, Western revue stage show, mutton busting, concerts, and the PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo helped it to the No. 5 spot on the Reader’s Choice list.
The Davie Pro Rodeo out of Davie, Florida, took the No. 6 position. Taking place in Florida’s “Cowboy Town,” the rodeo hosts a marketplace, activities for children, and an official after-party, in which fans get the chance to meet some of the week’s stars.
The Greeley Stampede of Greeley, Colorado, which is held on the week of the Fourth of July, earned the No. 7 spot. Tuscon’s La Fiesta de los Vaqueros followed at No. 8. The Arizona-based rodeo has expanded into a nine-day event since its 1925 inception. It also features the world’s longest-running, non-motorized parade.
The Ellensburg Rodeo provided more regional representation on the Reader’s Choice list at No. 9, thanks to its carnival, midway rides, live music, Western parade, pancake breakfast, and cowboy church. It runs alongside the Kittitas County Fair, and fans can enjoy both with the purchase of a single ticket.
Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo rounded out the list, and includes two different rodeo competitions — the Super Series and the Super Shootout, both of which combine for a payout of more than $2 million. It hosts upward of 325 contestants and over a million fans.
The top-ranked Pendleton Round-Up returns for its 119th year on Sept. 7, and runs through Sept. 14.
