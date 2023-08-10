HERMISTON — The Farm-City Pro Rodeo brings in the best athletes from across the nation, and Thursday, Aug. 10, the fans got a glimpse of the future in rookie tie-down roper Joel Harris.

The Texas cowboy, who ranks third in the rookie tie-down standings, turned in the hot run of the night at 8.3 seconds. He is third in the second round and sits in a tie for fourth in the average with a time of 18.6 on two head.

