HERMISTON — The Farm-City Pro Rodeo brings in the best athletes from across the nation, and Thursday, Aug. 10, the fans got a glimpse of the future in rookie tie-down roper Joel Harris.
The Texas cowboy, who ranks third in the rookie tie-down standings, turned in the hot run of the night at 8.3 seconds. He is third in the second round and sits in a tie for fourth in the average with a time of 18.6 on two head.
“This feels great,” Harris said. “I’ve had a hard past two weeks. To get a run that gets your name on the leaderboard is nice.”
The rookie tie-down standings are tight, and Harris feels fortunate to be in the top three.
“This is really a strong rookie class,” he said. “Guys are so good this year. You have to put your best foot forward if you want to win money.”
The ladies had a strong night on Thursday, with Steely Steiner moving to second in the barrels, and Rickie Engesser turning in a 2.1-second run in breakaway roping.
Steiner, the second rider out of the chute, electrified the crowd with her run of 17.03 seconds on Hillbilly Bombshell, which ranks second behind Hayle Gibson’s run of 16.96 in slack.
“This is my best time on her,” Steiner said of her horse. “I have always wanted to do well here.”
Steiner has close ties to the FCPR. Her mom, barrel racer Jamie Steiner (nee Richards), grew up in Kennewick and competed in Hermiston.
“It’s so amazing to be in the family I’m in,” said Steiner, whose brother, Rocker, is a bareback rider. “It’s fun to run barrels where my mom did.”
Engesser, competing in Hermiston for the first time, not only put together the best run of the night, but moved to second in the average with a time of 4 seconds on two head.
“I’ll take it,” Engesser said. “With the fast times we have had, I couldn't be late to the barrier.”
Bareback rider Richmond Champion, who missed most of 2022 with an injury, is on the hunt for his eighth trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
The Montana cowboy is ranked 17th in the world standings, about $3,000 out of 15th, and his 85-point ride on Erotic Tango bumped him to the top of the FCPR leaderboard.
“I had a slow start to the year, but I had a great little horse tonight,” Champion said. “I have been drawing good horses. I try not to look at the standings and let the chips fall where they may.”
Champion had a spinal fusion last year, but said he is good to go.
“We caught it early,” he said. “I’ve had to make some style changes to protect my neck, but I am feeling good.”
The steer wrestling event saw another tie Thursday night, with travel partners Justin Kimsey of Kennewick and Hawaiian cowboy Cody Cabral each turning in a run of 3.8 seconds.
Cabral, who is ranked 50th in the world standings, also took the lead on two head with a time of 7.8 seconds.
“I haven’t been to too many rodeos this year,” Cabral said. “This is definitely one of the biggest rodeos left — it’s one you want to do well at.”
Jason Minor and Bryan Reay took top honors in the team roping with a run of 7.6 seconds, and lead the average with a time of 12.7 on two runs.
“We didn’t get a good finish,” Minor said. “Our steer came left before I heeled him. There are some tough steers here.”
Damian Brennan and Wyatt Casper tied for the top performance of the night in the saddle bronc with matching 85.5-point rides.
Brennan turned in his ride on Yuppie Bubbles, while Casper rode Zatron Acres.
Brennan, who is 11th in the world standings, is looking for his first trip to the NFR.
“Drawing a horse like that gives you a chance to win,” said Brennan, who won the saddle bronc rookie of the year title in 2022.
For the second night in a row, the bulls remained perfect. None of the six riders Thursday managed to post a qualified ride. Over two nights, the bulls lead 11-0.
