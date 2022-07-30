MILTON-FREEWATER — Studying theater was Kassidy Ruiz’s passion when she graduated from high school.
She got a scholarship to study theater at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, and set out to follow her dreams.
“I realized I wasn’t going to move to New York or California, so that dream had to die,” Ruiz said. “I came back after one year, got my associates at Blue Mountain and finished my bachelors at Eastern Oregon.”
A 2014 graduate of McLoughlin High School, Ruiz also played sports, notably volleyball, and now she will take the reins of the program that had been in the capable hands of Lucy Deal for several years.
“I was super excited when the opportunity came available,” Ruiz said. “I love the sport and it would be nice to give back to the program.”
Ruiz, 27, was a defensive specialist during her playing days with the Pioneers, and also was a right-side hitter.
“I played back row because I was on the shorter side,’ Ruiz said. “We never seem to have much height. I don’t know if it is something in the area. I hope we get some tall girls coming up.”
Ruiz has been holding open gym for the players during the summer, and junior varsity coach Megann Erni has been running a weight lifting session in the morning.
“We have had a fairly big group of younger girls,” Ruiz said. “There are about 15 girls or more coming out. I think we will have more later on because some of them work. We have maybe four seniors. For open gyms, it’s more of a young underclassman group. We had camps for grade school and middle school, and then high school.”
The Pioneers will compete in the 3A Eastern Oregon League this fall, dropping down from the 4A Great Oregon League.
Competition will be stiff with Vale, Nyssa and Burns, but their travel will ease up with trips to Riverside and Umatilla.
“We will see some new schools, for sure,” Ruiz said. “There will be some fun road trips. We’ll see what we’ve got.”
During the day, Ruiz works for the City of Milton-Freewater as an assistant planner.
“I wear many hats,” she said. “For the planning department, we do land use zoning and I also assist the fire chief for the internal portion — aka paper work — and make sure things run smoothly.”
