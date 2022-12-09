PENDLETON — A talent such as Payton Lambert doesn’t come along often, and Pendleton baseball coach TJ Haguewood is going to enjoy every last at-bat until he graduates.
“His skill set is rare,” Haguewood said. “He is a five-tool player. At the next level, I think he will be able to play right away and help them win some games.”
Lambert, a shortstop, recently signed to play baseball at Santa Clara University, taking a big weight off his shoulders before his senior season.
“It has been a big relief,” Lambert said. “That was something I worried about and worked toward. Being able to play my first game without stressing about it will help me.”
Haguewood also said he believes the early signing will benefit Lambert.
“When you have a player like Payton, he expects a lot of himself,” Haguewood said. “When he struggles, he looks at what he can improve on. He is a social type of athlete. He gets better with better competition. His skill set is second-to-none in the state. Santa Clara is getting one heck of a player.”
While he had a handful of offers, Lambert chose Santa Clara, which plays in the West Coast Conference.
“The weather was one of my biggest decisions,” he said. “The size of the school too. I will have a chance to play my freshman year, and the coaching staff is great.”
Lambert also is a standout football player, and recently was named the Greater Oregon League Offensive Player of the Year.
“Baseball is my sport,” he said. “My dad (J.D.) really pushed it. After he passed away, I didn’t want to play anymore. My sophomore year, I didn’t really want to play, then I got (Intermountain Conference) Player of the Year and it clicked. I really liked talking to my dad after games. Once I learned how to deal with it, I was able to move on. My dad would tell me I was better than him at certain ages. Who knows.”
J.D. Lambert, who died Dec. 27, 2020, was inducted into the Pendleton Hall of Fame for football, wrestling and baseball in 2018.
“Dad got an offer from Oregon (for football), but his grades weren’t so good,” Lambert said. “He went to Blue Mountain to play baseball and he got drafted by the A’s.”
The young Lambert is a chip off the old block.
As a sophomore, Lambert was named the Intermountain Conference MVP along with Mason Spellecy of Hood River Valley.
Over the course of 18 games, Lambert hit .509 with 11 singles, 13 doubles, one triple and three home runs. He also drove in 22 runs and scored 30 times. He had a team-high 28 hits. In the field, he had just five errors and was a part of four double plays.
Lambert was a first-team IMC infielder as a junior. Lambert led the team with five home runs — half of the team’s total for the year — among his 29 hits. He hit .326 with five doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs. He also had 10 stolen bases.
“Last year, he didn’t have the most incredible year by his standards,” Haguewood said. “He worked hard in fall ball and got recognized. He has been on radars by some of the top programs for years. Santa Clara is a good landing spot for him. He is such a competitor. He will work for what he gets. Things will come for him because of the player he is.”
The Bucks, who will make the move to the 4A Greater Oregon League in the spring, were 16-11 last year, and made it to the 5A quarterfinals where they lost a 4-3 game to Lebanon.
Pendleton lost four players to graduation, but returns a core group of players that includes Andrew Demianew, Lucas Bensching and Jace Otteson. Returning to the field after missing last season with injuries will be infielder Jack Davis and utility player Jack Lieuallen.
“I’m so excited for it,” Lambert said of the upcoming season. “Jack (Davis) and I have grown up together. We have been best friends, spent summers together. I know all the boys are excited for it. We added a new coach to the staff. It will be a great year, and we’ll have Jack (Lieuallen) back too. I saw him pitch the other day. He was good.”
