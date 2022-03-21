RICHLAND, Wash. — Hermiston senior Caden Hottman made an early season statement on Saturday, March 19, at the Richland Jamboree.
Hottman unleashed a throw of 183 feet, 11 inches to win the discus throw and better his own school record of 181-6. He also won the shot put with a personal best mark of 51-5 ½ — 3 feet better than Kamiakin’s EJ Hawkins.
Hermiston’s Ryker McDonald was second in the 100 meters in a time of 11.40 seconds, and was third in the shot put (44-10 ¼).
Freshman Jaysen Rodriguez ran a personal best 2:07.46 to finish second in the 800, while Landon Shilhanek ran a personal best 53.76 second to place third in the 400 meters.
In the girls division, sophomore Megan Joyce won the 3,200 in a personal best time of 12:15.52 — nearly 4 seconds ahead of the next runner. Teammate Alexia Serna was fourth in 12:27.30.
Senior Bailey Young placed second to Hanford’s Katelyn Gelston in the shot put and discus.
Young threw a personal best 111-9 in the discus, and had a mark of 37-11 ¾ in shot put.
Brenna Cearns was third in the shot put (31-5 ¼) for the Bulldogs, while Eseta Sepeni was sixth in the discus (95-3).
In the 800, Hermiston sophomore Jaquelin Garcia Sandoval finished third with a personal best time of 2:30.51.
Senior Cydney Sanchez was second in the 1,600 in a time of 5:42.18.
