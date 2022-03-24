STANFIELD — Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp and Heppner’s ZaBrena Masterson were unanimous picks for the Blue Mountain Conference first team by the conference coaches.
Sharp, a junior point guard, led the Tigers with 11 points, five assists and five rebounds a game. Stanfield finished sixth at the 2A state tournament — the Tigers’ first girls basketball trophy in school history.
The Tigers (23-7) also had senior Alexis Shelby (10 points, 9 rebounds) and junior Zuri Reeser (9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) named to the second team.
Jennifer Flores (6 points, 4 rebounds) was named to the honorable mention team.
In three games at the state tournament, Shelby averaged 12 points, a tournament high 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. She also shot a tournament high 57.7% from the field. She was named to the 2A all-tournament second team, and was the Moda Health Player of the Game for all three of the Tigers’ games.
Masterson, a senior, led the Mustangs (10-13) with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals a game.
Weston-McEwen junior Dalana Pickard was named to the second team. She averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and one steal a game for the TigerScots (9-15).
