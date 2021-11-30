YAKIMA — Freshman Izzy Simmons had a game-high 26 points — including four 3-pointers — and 12 rebounds to lead Hermiston to a 74-57 nonleague victory over Davis in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“It was a good start,” first-year Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “I have been doing this awhile, so I am a little picky. We left some points on the board, and we could have played a little better defense.”
The Bulldogs trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, but rallied to take a 39-29 lead at the half, and led 58-45 after three quarters.
Katelyn Heideman hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, while Bailey Young added 11 points and Ellie Heideman eight points.
As a team, the Bulldogs had 11 3-pointers on the night.
“This group can shoot it,” Ego said.
Shaela Allen-Greggs led the Pirates with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Hermiston will host Sunnyside on Friday.
Boys basketball
DAVIS 85, HERMISTON 52 — A low-scoring second quarter hurt the Bulldogs in their nonleague loss to the host Pirates to open the season.
“In the second quarter we scored nine points,” first-year Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “We didn’t score for like 6 minutes. That really killed us.”
The Pirates jumped out to a21-12 lead after the first quarter, and led 39-21 at the half.
“There was a stretch in the fourth quarter where we got within 15, then they went on a stretch where they couldn’t miss,” Smith said.
Grant Olsen led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Rafael Vargas added 11 points.
“We are rebuilding,” Smith said. “I liked the way they competed. Now it’s just fine-tuning the little stuff.”
Hermiston will host Sunnyside on Friday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.