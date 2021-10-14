IONE — The way Dennis Stefani sees it, his Ione/Arlington football team is going to have to do three things well against Dufur: play disciplined defense, hang onto the ball and use the clock wisely on their offensive drives.
“If we can move the ball, keep it on the ground and keep it out of their hands, that will be huge,” Stefani said. “Our strengths are running, but we are going to have to set that up with different things along the way to open up the game a little.”
The Rangers, who lead the Special District 2-West with a 4-0 record, will have their hands full Friday, Oct. 15, with the Cardinals and their power back Taylor Rollins.
At 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Rollins runs hard and is even harder to bring down. On defense, he will live in your backfield if given the chance.
“Taylor is a big kid and he plays physical,” Stefani said. “We are going to have to go with our strengths and I hope that is enough to handle the situation. Dufur is a little beat up too, but coach (Jack) Henderson always finds a way to get things done. It’s a good program he has built through the years.”
Joining Rollins in the backfield is Cedrick Dayandante. They give the Cardinals (3-3 overall, 3-2) a solid 1-2 punch.
“Cedrick he has good speed and can pop it to the outside,” Stefani said. “Cedrick has had better numbers when he and Taylor are in the backfield together and Taylor is leading the way. Taylor has good footwork. He can turn 4 yards into 10.”
To keep the Rangers’ defense honest, the Cardinals will throw in a few pass plays. Quarterback Carson Eynetich has a few nice targets, including 6-9 junior Bryce Rollins, who creates a mismatch against most teams.
The Cardinals will have to be mindful of Dufur running back Cody Phillips and quarterback/safety Joshua Taylor.
“Phillips is a strong runner and he will come at you pretty hard,” Stefani said. “Dufur is lacking what they have had in the past — that big time speed. Taylor is a solid ball player. He covers ground well and runs their offense pretty well.”
The Cardinals also will have to be able to respond should the Rangers break free for a big play.
“As long as we can play disciplined and not let the big plays hurt us, we should be OK,” Stefani said. “Sometimes we don’t know what to do and everyone folds. We need to stay disciplined, and play our spots.”
Also this week, Imbler visits Pilot Rock, and Stanfield plays at Umatilla on Oct. 14. And on Oct. 15, Heppner is at Grant Union, McLoughlin is at Vale, Weston-McEwen plays at Riverside and Prairie City/Burnt River is at Echo.
