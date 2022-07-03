STANFIELD — Sometimes, a little nudge from a trusted friend is all it takes to open a door to a new opportunity.
In Rylie Smith’s case, former Irrigon boys basketball coach Mitch Thompson let him know the boys basketball job was open at Stanfield, and suggested he should apply.
Smith threw his hat in the ring, went through the interview process and was hired.
“People have told me I could be a head coach,” he said. “As soon as it popped up, it seemed like it was the right moment. Things aligned perfectly.”
Smith replaces Devin Bailey, who took a job with the Morrow County School District, teaching in the STEM program at the Sage Center in Boardman. Bailey taught middle school and high school science in Stanfield.
Smith inherits a team that finished second in the Blue Mountain Conference last season with a 10-2 record and 17-11 overall.
The Tigers lost to Heppner in the Blue Mountain Conference district finals, then lost an 89-60 game to Western Christian in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
“There are a lot of kids coming back and a lot of new kids coming in,” Smith said. “I’m coming into it pretty blind. I didn’t watch too many of the small schools. I have high expectations, but we also have a long way to go to be where I want to be.”
The Tigers lost three seniors from last year’s team, but return leading scorer Gator Goodrich, Pablo Arellano, Connor Logan, Landon Bailey, Michael Odell and others.
“One thing that is awesome is that Gator went to Hermiston his freshman year and we know each other,” Smith said. “We have had some summer games and he has become a leader. Gator is tough as all get out. Knowing him and having a relationship with him, he has rallied the troops a little bit, bringing them in to meet me.”
Smith moved to Hermiston in the sixth grade, and Thompson was quick to add the new kid on the block to his circle of friends.
They played basketball together in middle and high school, and Smith also played tight end and on the defensive line for the Bulldogs on the football team.
“I played all four years at Hermiston and graduated in 2010,” said Smith, who was a 6-foot-4 post player. “I didn’t play college basketball. I had the opportunity to play football, but at the next level you really have to love the sport. I didn’t love it with that much of a passion.”
Smith turned his interest to coaching basketball. He was an assistant for Thompson at Irrigon, then coached under Casey Arstein and Drew Preuninger at Hermiston.
“I didn’t coach basketball this past year,” Smith said. “It was nice to have time off, but I missed it. It was nice to get this job.”
Smith, who works for the West Umatilla Mosquito Control District, and is a substitute teacher, will continue to coach the boys tennis team at Hermiston.
“When I was in high school, my partner (Ben Millard) and I won the IMC district title and finished third at state our senior,” he said. “The Hermiston boys won the IMC title that year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.