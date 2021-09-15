Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smith finally finds good fortune at Pendleton Round-Up

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Smith finally finds good fortune at Pendleton Round-Up
RUP 2021: Wednesday Saddle Bronc
Buy Now

Tegan Smith, of Winterset, Iowa, turns in an 89-point ride atop Flirtacious Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, during the saddle bronc competition on the opening day of the Pendleton Round-Up

PENDLETON — Tegan Smith has competed at the Pendleton Round-Up before, but he’s never left town with a paycheck.

That’s about to change after Smith turned in an 89-point ride on Flirtacious in the saddle bronc event on the first day of the Pendleton Round-Up on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“That was a great horse and I’m happy I got to draw it,” Smith said. “She does her part so you can do yours. I’d never been on her before, but I’d get on her again.”

In 2019, Smith’s traveling partner Colt Gordon won the saddle bronc title, while Smith didn’t make the finals.

“It was horrible,” Smith said. “An 89 is a good score to get going into the finals.”

Smith, whose score was two points better than Gordon’s on the day, needs every last penny these next two weeks. He is sitting 16th in the world standings and is looking to make his first National Finals Rodeo.

“A win here would go a long way,” he said.

Bull riding

RUP 2021: Wednesday Bulls
Buy Now

Boudreaux Campbell, of Crockett, Texas, hangs on to Bouchon for an 88.5-point ride Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, on the opening day of the Pendleton Round-Up.

It was the who’s who of bull riding Wednesday afternoon, with the lineup full of men who competed in the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale the previous night.

Boudreaux Campbell is looking to hold onto his spot in the world standings for a fifth trip to the NFR. He is sitting 13th, but there’s nothing wrong with a little insurance money.

Campbell turned in an 88.5-point ride on Bouchon to take the early lead in the event. Roscoe Jarboe was right behind with an 86 on Last Cigarette.

“I’ve seen him before and I knew he was going to be a really good bull,” Campbell said. “I’m glad I was able to capitalize on it. I’ve never really done good here before — this kinda makes up for it. This is a big week for me. I won a bunch of money at Happy Canyon (Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale), and I placed high today.”

Campbell will compete in Utah and North Dakota before he returns to Pendleton for Saturday’s championship round.

“I don’t mind a return trip,” he said. “This is an iconic rodeo. In this arena and on grass, as a bull rider, there is no better feeling.”

Bareback

RUP 2021: Wednesday Bareback
Buy Now

Spur Lacasse, of Calgary, Alberta, hangs on to Dirty Harry for an 84-point ride Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, on the opening day of the Pendleton Round-Up.
RUP 2021: Wednesday Bareback
Buy Now

Chad Rutherford, of Hillsboro, Texas, rides Actually Gorgeous for 84-points Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, during the bareback competition on the opening day of the Pendleton Round-Up

In his Pendleton Round-Up debut, Spur Lacasse made quite the entrance with an 84-point ride on Dirty Harry. He shared the first-day lead with Chad Rutherford, who earned an 84 on his re-ride.

“This is my first time in Pendleton,” Lacasse said. “My dad Roger competed here in the late 1990s. I heard it was a blast. I just got here, so I’ll let you know in a couple of days.

While Lacasse isn’t in the NFR talks, Rutherford is. He is ranked 21st, less than $7,000 out of 15th. A win in Pendleton would go a long way in getting him to his second NFR.

Tie-down roping

RUP 2021: Wednesday Tie Down
Buy Now

Shane Hanchey, of Sulphur La., ropes in a 9.6 second run during the tie down roping event Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Times were on the slow side on the afternoon, but Shane Hanchey, the No. 1 man in the world standings, was able to rise to the top with a 9.6-second run that put him fourth in the second round and third in the average at 19.9.

Hanchey, who won the Pendleton Round-Up title in 2017, is headed to his 12th NFR. He won a world title in 2013.

Jake Pratt leads the second round with a time of 8.1 seconds, while Zack Jongbloed leads the average (18.5).

Steer wrestling

RUP 2021: Wednesday Steer Wrestling
Buy Now

Newt Novich, of Twin Bridges, Mont., leaps from his horse to wrestle down a steer in 4.7 seconds Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 during the steer wrestling competition at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Only four men turned in times on their runs, with Newt Novich having the hot run of 4.7 seconds. Jule Hazen added a 5.1-second run, but the positive results belonged to the steers on this day.

Sorry, make that five men turned in a time, but Whiplash Grimshaw’s time of 28.9 seconds leaves him out of the title talks.

Tristan Martin leads the average with a time of 11.3 seconds.

Team roping

RUP 2021: Wednesday Team Roping
Buy Now

Header Coleman Proctor tugs on his rope as heeler Logan Medlin wraps up the steer in 4.7 seconds Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin had the hot run of 4.7 seconds, which moved them into second place in the second round. They also are fifth in the average with a time of 12.4 second on two.

Cory Kidd and Ryan Motes led the average with a time of 9.8 seconds on two runs.

Jason Stewart, who was one half of the winning team at Pendleton in 2019, is sixth in the average with Jace Helton with a time of 12.6 seconds.

Steer roping

RUP 2021: Wednesday Steer Roping
Buy Now

Scott Snedecor, of Fredericksburg, Texas, wraps up a steer in 13.9 seconds during the steer roping competition Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Scott Snedecor, who won Pendleton titles in 2013 and 2008, leads the event with a time of 27.8 seconds on two runs. He had matching runs of 13.9 seconds, with the second coming Wednesday afternoon.

At present, he leads the next man, Vin Fisher, by 8 seconds in the average. Fisher had a time of 20.9 seconds during Wednesday’s performance.

Barrel racing

RUP 2021: Wednesday Barrels
Buy Now

Amanda Welsh, of Gillette, Wyo., rings around the second barrel on her way to a 28.82 second ride Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 in the barrel racing competition at the Pendleton Round-Up.

The first lady out — Amanda Welsh — had a time of 28.82 seconds over the longest barrel racing course in ProRodeo events.

Welsh ranks fourth overall, with Lisa Lockhart holding the lead with a time of 28.60 seconds.

Hermiston’s Mary Thomas is fifth overall with a time of 28.91 seconds.

Josie Goodrich of Hermiston, riding on her permit and in her first Pendleton Round-Up, turned in a time of 29.85 seconds — fourth best in the performance.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.