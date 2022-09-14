PENDLETON — The draw of the Pendleton Round-Up can be felt in Winterset Iowa, and Riggin Smith has been feeling the vibes since he was a little boy.
Smith, 24, lived out a childhood dream Wednesday, Sept. 14, posting an 88-point ride on the back of Robin Hood for the top mark in the saddle bronc event on the opening day of action.
“When I was a kid, I envisioned seeing my name at the top of the board,” he said. “That was my dream. Last year, I got bucked off before I even hit the grass. That moment of walking on the grass and seeing my name on the board was unreal.”
The winner’s name goes on the back of the stadium for a year for all to see. That also appeals to Smith.
“That would be unbelievable,” he said.
It was the first time Smith had ridden the horse, but he said his cousin Tegan Smith got on him last year and did really well.
“He is big and strong,” Smith said of Robin Hood. “If you ride him right, you can do well.”
Smith was up against the Blue Crew on Wednesday, as Spencer, Rusty, Stetson and Statler Wright, clad in royal blue shirts, were in the draw.
Spencer posted an 81 on Liver Strong, but Rusty did not mark his horse out, and Stetson and Statler did not stay on for the required 8 seconds.
“They always make you ride better,” Smith said. “If any of them are there, you have to ride your best.”
Stetson Wright, who won the all-around title in Pendleton last year, won’t be in the mix this year after not making a legal ride in the saddle bronc. He is, however, in the mix for another bull riding title after turning in an 87 on Socks, who turned Wright inside out for 8 seconds.
The 87 was the third-best ride of the day as Coy Thorson put up an 88 on 2 Gun.
“I’m pretty stoked to get a good one under me and making it work,” said Thorson, who is making his first trip to the Pendleton Round-Up. “I’ve never been on him, but you can run that one under me any time.”
As for his first trip to Pendleton, the Minnesota cowboy has been impressed.
“It’s a sweet environment,” he said.
Of the 19 men who climbed on a bull, only six posted a legal ride. Tristen Hutchings was second with an 87.5.
One of the 13 who didn’t make it to the buzzer was veteran Shane Proctor of Grand Coulee, Washington. Proctor, who is 19th in the world standings, cracked six ribs and suffered a punctured lung less than two weeks ago. He was released from the hospital Sunday and was on a bull named Cheech on Wednesday. He stayed on for 7.9 seconds.
“Was tired of seeing guys pass by me,” said Proctor, who was in the running for his seventh trip to the National Finals Rodeo before he was injured.
Bareback riding
Austin Foss has been a fixture at the Pendleton Round-Up since 2011, but Wednesday was the first time the former Blue Mountain Community College rodeo member competed on the first day.
It was a good day to compete as he and Ty Breuer each posted an 85 for the top ride of the afternoon.
“I’ve never been here on the first day,” said Foss, who rode Barcelona City. “I’m usually here on Thursday. It’s great coming back and reminiscing.”
Foss, who is from Terrebonne, has been hurt part of the year and is 36th in the standing with two weeks left in the season. He said he has been sticking to Columbia River Circuit rodeos.
“It’s pretty awesome to have such a big rodeo in our circuit,” he said. “You want to drive by and see your name on the back of the arena.”
Breuer, who is ranked 15th in the standings, could use a pocket full of money to make sure he books his sixth trip to the NFR.
Barrel racing
California cowgirl Katie Pascoe is on the outside looking in for a trip to the NFR, but a big payday in Pendleton could help move her from 21st to Las Vegas.
Pascoe had the hot run of the day in a time of 28.84 seconds.
She is sitting second overall behind Kacey Gartner, who ran a 28.57 in slack. The competitors only get one run before Saturday’s final round.
Tie-down roping
Twenty-six time world champion Trevor Brazile came out of retirement to make a run for an eighth all-around title at the Pendleton Round-Up.
The Texas cowboy had the top run of the afternoon in tie-down roping with a time of 10.4 seconds, and is sitting fourth in the second round. He did not earn any money in the first round.
Blane Cox leads the average on two at 19 seconds.
Steer roping
Brazile also has his hand in this event, but after his steer was injured during his run, he finished with no time.
Bryce Davis of Ovalo, Texas, had the fastest time of the afternoon at 12.8 seconds to take the lead in the second round. He also leads the average on two at 27.6 seconds.
Steer wrestling
Only five of the 12 men posted times, with Kyler Dick having the hot run at 5.3 seconds. He sits first in the second round, but does not figure into the average.
Team roping
It was a tough day on the grass for the team ropers, with three broken barriers and four teams that did not post a time.
Derrick Begay and Colter Todd posted a run of 6.4 seconds to lead the afternoon performance.
Breakaway roping
In its second year as an official event in Pendleton, the ladies had a tough go of things, with Amanda Hodges leading the way with a 4-second run. She was one of five ropers among the 12 that had a legal run.
