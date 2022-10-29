BANKS — Riverside goalie Deisy Zavala stopped 12 shots during the game, but the two that got past her helped Banks to a 2-0 victory on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A state tournament at Kelly Field.

“It was a really good game,” Riverside coach Yvonne Torres said. “Both teams played hard and were physical. Our goalie had some amazing saves and it brought a lot of momentum and confidence for our girls as they were able to count on her to do her part.”

