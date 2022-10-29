BANKS — Riverside goalie Deisy Zavala stopped 12 shots during the game, but the two that got past her helped Banks to a 2-0 victory on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A state tournament at Kelly Field.
“It was a really good game,” Riverside coach Yvonne Torres said. “Both teams played hard and were physical. Our goalie had some amazing saves and it brought a lot of momentum and confidence for our girls as they were able to count on her to do her part.”
The Pirates (8-6-2) held the Braves scoreless in the first half.
“Our defense did a good job at stopping the other team, and our mids and forwards did well at making plays.”
The playing conditions at Kelly Field were muddy and slick from heavy rainstorms in October. The Banks football team did not practice on it for two weeks because of the conditions, but the girls soccer team fought to play Saturday’s game there.
One Riverside player went down, was injured and was taken to the hospital.
“The field we played on was mushy and a legit safety hazard,” Torres said.
Banks will play at second-ranked Valley Catholic on Wednesday in the second round.
MCLOUGHLIN 2, BROOKINGS-HARBOR 0 — The host Pioneers won their first state game with a victory over the Bruins in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A state tournament.
“This is the first time in school history we have advanced to the second round,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “I have coached them for 18 years. Words cannot explain how proud I am of them. We have always been in the shadow of the boys. I am hoping this is our year.”
The Pioneers (12-2-2) will play at Amity at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the second round.
Mac-Hi, which won the league title for the first time in 10 years, played for the first time two weeks after Irrigon forfeited its last two games to the Pioneers.
“It was a long wait,” Martinez said. “They were anxious to hit the field.”
Leslie Sanchez scored Mac-His first goal on a penalty kick in the first 10 minutes of the game.
“She placed it where the keeper didn’t even have a chance,” Martinez said.
Rylee Herndon scored the second goal, also in the first half, off an assist from Caitlin Barnhart.
“I think I jumped 10 feet in the air from excitement,” Martinez said. “Rylee used to play volleyball. We are glad she came out for soccer.”
Barnhart had two quality shots in the second half, and with 5 minutes left in the game, Johana Martinez had a shot on goal that was blocked.
Brookings-Harbor had their opportunities, but Mac-Hi keeper Ruby Jaimes finished with a shutout.
“Brookings came out passing the ball well,” Martinez said. “I never underestimate any team. They had a great shooter in No. 11 (Zoe Carlson), but Ruby held her stand and had a clean sheet today. We also shut down No. 2 (Lily Strahm) so she couldn’t feed No. 11, and we played our game.”
PENDLETON 6, ASTORIA 1 — Kelsey Graham scored three goals, and Hadley Brown had two, as the Bucks cruised into the first round of the 4A state tournament with a home play-in game victory over the Fishermen.
“I am very happy and proud of all of them,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said of his team. “We are curious about the next game. For sure it will be a challenge, but today’s victory tells us everything is possible.”
The Bucks (6-7-2) will play at North Marion in the first round on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Pendleton’s sixth goal was scored by Grace Pitner in the second half.
“It was the most amazing straight shot from 45 yards away,” Varela said. “Directly into the back of the net with absolutely no chance for the goalkeeper.”
Pendleton goalkeeper Miranda Medrano gave up just one goal on the day.
“The opponent was not able to break past our defense, giving Miranda a good and safe time in goal,” Varela said. “Astoria’s only goal was a result from a divided ball that the referee interpreted as a four inside the box and made the call of a penalty kick.”
Prep boys soccer
HIDDEN VALLEY 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Mustangs scored three goals in the second half to beat the Bucks in a state play-in game in Grants Pass.
“We played great today,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We held Hidden Valley to 0-0 at half and created a lot of chances and limited theirs. Second half, they capitalized on their chances. The spirit and fight we showed was exceptional.”
Hidden Valley will host Molalla on Tuesday in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Pendleton finished the season 1-12-1.
