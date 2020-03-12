PENDLETON — When you take a look at this year’s Intermountain Conference girls basketball all-league selections, one name stands out:
Muriel Hoisington.
The Pendleton sophomore point guard is the only Buckaroo present on the IMC all-league first team, joined by Ridgeview senior Alaina Clark, Ridgeview junior Paige Pentzer, The Dalles senior Kilee Hoylman, and Ridgeview sophomore Jenna Albrecht.
“Muriel is a really good player, and the other coaches recognized that,” Pendleton girls basketball head coach Kevin Porter said. “She’s got the will to be as good as she possibly can be.”
Pendleton senior Sami Spriet was named to the second team. After injuries affected Pendleton’s roster, Spriet and Carissa Cooley were the only two seniors on the Buckaroo squad moving into the postseason.
“Sami is that player that every coach wants,” Porter said. “She’s a good leader. She gives every ounce of effort that she has every day. She has an amazing attitude and personality. I could go on and on about Sami.”
Chloe Taber, one of the Bucks’ top shooters from beyond the arc, was also selected to the second-team list. Taber was the second team’s lone sophomore, which was otherwise filled out by four seniors.
“She’s one of the best shooters I’ve coached,” Porter said of Taber. “She’s confident. She’s willing to take those big shots. Not everyone has that in them. I’m super excited to see what she can do in the next two years.”
Redmond senior Ellie Corwin and The Dalles seniors Rainie Codding and Jenna Miller complete the second team selections.
Pendleton junior Natalie Neveau was named an honorable mention.
The Bucks went 16-7 overall, and 8-2 in their sophomore season in the Intermountain Conference. Their year ended with a regular season-closing, five-game streak, before it came to an end with a 55-27 road loss to Lebanon in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
“I’m really happy with this season,” Porter said. “For as young as we were, we grew a lot. We were able to compete with those senior-heavy teams. Maybe in a couple of years, we’ll be that senior-heavy team that everyone else has to compete with.”
