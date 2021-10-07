HERMISTON — It’s homecoming week for the Hermiston Bulldogs, who on Friday, Oct. 8, take on Southridge in a Mid-Columbia Conference game.
The Bulldogs (0-5 overall, 0-4 MCC) are coming off a 56-14 loss to Walla Walla, while the Suns (2-3, 1-3) are licking their wounds from a 39-6 loss to Kamiakin.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “Last week against Walla Walla was not our best showing defensively. Walla Walla played pretty inspired. Credit to them, they stopped us defensively. We just have to get better.”
The Bulldogs opened the season with several key senior players on the injured list. With just seven juniors on the team, Hermiston has been forced to go with a young lineup.
“You have to find those small moral victories,” Faaeteete said. “It’s the little things we have to continue getting better as a group. Eighty percent of our starting players don’t have a driver’s license, and most aren’t old enough to get one. Our seniors, Caden (Hottman), Sam (Cadenas) and Chase (Elliott) play through a lot and they show up. Those guys and others are trying to keep it together. You learn a lot about yourself when you lose. We just need to execute.”
Hermiston senior receiver KJ Ramirez is waiting to hear some good news on his foot, but according to Faaeteete, he’s still at the doctor’s mercy.
Senior linebacker Koi Mikami had knee surgery and is lost for the season.
“It’s one of those years when you have injuries in your senior leadership and that’s tough,” Faaeteete said.
Hermiston is hoping to turn things around as the second half of the season gets under way Oct. 8.
The Suns, under new head coach Matt Johnson, have an Mid-Columbia Conference win over Pasco, and a nonleague win over Davis.
“They are a much improved team,” Faaeteete said. “Those kids are improving, and they have more speed than they have had in the past. The coaching staff has the team moving in the right direction. They have more speed than we do. We have to contain that speed. They are more physical than they have been in the past. They are a young team like we are, which is comparable.”
The Suns have gotten good production from running back Jimmy Rush (416 yards) and receiver Lucien Cone (382 yards), while Brian Beardsley (27.5 tackles) and Bricen Ostergaard (26.5 tackles) lead the defense.
Southridge also has a potent kicking game with senior Lance Spaniel, who averages 44.5 yards per punt, with 71% downed inside the 20-yard line. No one has returned a punt this season against the Suns.
“Their cover team is really good,” Faaeteete said. “No team has really been able to return on them. They use their speed to get down the field.”
