PENDLETON — Everything is new for the Nixyaawii volleyball program this season.
Rayne Spencer has taken over as coach, and the team returns just one player from last year — Ella Stewart — giving the Golden Eagles a fledgling rating this season.
“I think my goal this year is to build a strong foundation that they can use in a game,” Spencer said. “We want to work our hardest, do our best and use what we have learned in practice. We are seeing their strengths and putting it all together. We are trying to see who will be our leaders on the court.”
Nixyaawii is off to a 1-2 start to the season, but the Golden Eagles will have time to work on their game before returning to the court Sept. 9 in a home match against Echo.
“One of the benefits of having a younger squad is seeing how much they grow,” Spencer said. “With the older girls, it’s refining their leadership. I want to build them as players and human beings. Being able to pick them up off and on the court and teach them what they need to know. This is my first year coaching anything. I’m working through the details.”
Helping Spencer this season is Kasidee Lemberger.
“Kasidee and I have played together since we were 8 or 9 years old,” Spencer said. “Volleyball, basketball and softball. Our dads coached together. Now we get to coach alongside each other.”
Spencer is the new Child Development Intervention coordinator for the Confederate Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. She previously was at Washington Elementary School in Pendleton.
“I grew up in Pendleton and played sports in town,” Spencer said. “I lived with family out on the tribe. I have always been around the Nixyaawii community, and I am an enrolled member. It felt like the right fit for me to work out there and give back to my community. That’s how I ended up taking this position.”
A 2013 graduate of Pendleton High School, Spencer played volleyball, basketball and softball.
She was an outside hitter in volleyball, and her last two seasons, she played all the way around.
“When I was in high school, it was 5A, there was a lot of strategy,” Spencer said. “I played under Jodi Primus and I have taken those skills from her and use them here.”
Spencer played forward on the basketball team, where she was a team captain.
But softball was Spencer’s main love. She was a catcher and helped the Bucks to two 5A state championship games.
Pendleton lost the 2011 title game to West Albany 7-6, then won her junior year, beating Silverton 6-1.
In the Silverton game, Spencer went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs.
“I was on the first state title team in 2012,” she said. “It was awesome.”
Her senior year, the Bucks made the playoffs, but lost in the first round to Liberty.
Spencer went on to play softball at Blue Mountain Community College and Eastern Oregon University.
