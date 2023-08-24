STANFIELD — Jason Sperr is going back to the place that stirred his love of running — Stanfield High School.
Sperr, still an avid runner, took over the program this fall, and is excited to share his love of the sport.
“When I saw it was available, I applied,” Sperr said.
But not before getting the green light from his son Jack, who is a junior and one of the program’s top returning runners from last year.
“Jack was on board,” Sperr said. “We talked about it before I applied. I have coached him in a lot of sports, but never running, so this is new. We have run races together. We ran the Elkhorn Relay in La Grande (Aug. 12). It’s an 82-mile race that is a lot of uphill. It ends up at Anthony Lakes.”
The Stanfield boys placed fourth at state last fall, led by Hobs Hurty (15th), Jagjot Singh (16th), Pablo Galindo (26th), Jack Sperr (34th) and Isaiah Lemmon (39th).
Galindo and Jack Sperr return from the state group, along with Andrew Thurman, and Landon Bailey, who is injured.
The Tigers return three runners on the girls side — McKenzie Rose, Clarise Thomas and Cheyenne Skillman.
“We did get some athletes out who have done track, but haven’t done cross-country,” Sperr said. “It will give them time to learn what sport is about.”
Putting in the miles
Sperr was a sophomore when Stanfield won its first, and last, state cross-country title in 2001. The Tigers were led by senior Troy Blackburn, who finished second at state. Blackburn now coaches the Hermiston cross-country team.
“I ran with Troy my freshman and sophomore years,” Sperr said. “That was a great experience.”
Sperr graduated from Stanfield in 2004 and went on to play golf at Walla Walla Community College. The Warriors won the NWAC team title in 2006.
“Basketball is my favorite sport, but I had more opportunities in golf,” he said.
Playing for Echo, Sperr finished second at the 2003 2A/1A state golf tournament, shooting a two-day 148 — just one stroke behind the state champion. Echo finished tied for fourth in the team standings.
As a senior, Sperr tied for 12th with a 165, and as a sophomore, he tied for 16th with a 170.
After earning his education degree from Oregon State University, Sperr returned to teach business and computer courses at Stanfield High School and middle school from 2011-2018.
After he stepped down from teaching, he began helping his mom, Karen Johnson, run the Main Street Market in Stanfield.
“Working with my mom allows me the time to coach,” Sperr said.
He also worked as the assistant superintendent at Echo Hills Golf Course alongside his dad Randy Sperr, and is a member of the Stanfield city council.
Through everything, he kept running.
This weekend, he will run the Hood to Coast with 11 teammates. Teams have 36 hours to complete the 196-mile race. The competition begins at 3 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25. Sperr’s group will start at 4:10 a.m.
“This is my third time,” Sperr said. “We have a group of people who have done it together, including a couple from the Stanfield School District. People come from all over the world to do this race.”
The Tigers will begin their season Sept. 2 at Ultimook in Tillamook. “We were able to get the opportunity for the students,” Sperr said. “It will be a team building opportunity for the kids. I love the running culture. I like when people cheer for each other.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.