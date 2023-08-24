Jason Sperr.jpg

Jason Sperr, foreground, the new cross-country coach at Stanfield High School, stands with his team Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, before practice. From left, team members are Festus Tonfa, McKenzie Rose, Chandler Smith, Cheyenne Skillman, Saul Gomez, Daniel Mendez, Pablo Galindo, Jack Sperr, Andrew Thurman, Gabriel Mendez, Landon Bailey, Yahir Coria, Ryder Dane, assistant coach Cora McCann, and Clarise Thomas.

 Annie Fowler/East Oregonian

STANFIELD — Jason Sperr is going back to the place that stirred his love of running — Stanfield High School.

Sperr, still an avid runner, took over the program this fall, and is excited to share his love of the sport.

