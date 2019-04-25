Pilot Rock High School is helping a student in need.
On Sunday, April 28, the Rockets will host a "Hit-A-Thon" fundraiser for Kyle Hill and his family. Participants can sponsor a Rockets baseball or softball player by flat donation, or by each hit.
Each player will receive 50 pitches from a pitching machine.
The fundraiser begins at 1 p.m. at the Rockets' baseball field. Burgers, hotdogs, and a bake sale will be available during the event.
For more information, contact Dave at 801-643-4548.
