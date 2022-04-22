Weston-McEwen’s Blane Peal unleashes a pitch during a game against Pilot Rock on May 11, 2021, in Athena. Peal set a state record for consecutive strikeouts in a game with 14 on April 12, 2022, against Stanfield/Echo.
ATHENA — There are dozens of Oregon high school baseball records, so when you break one, it may take a little curiosity and a little research to know that you actually did.
Weston-McEwen senior Blane Peal set the state record for consecutive strikeouts in a game, regardless of classification, with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 road victory over Stanfield/Echo.
“My son Jacob is a statistics dork and knows the ins and outs of all this stuff,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “I didn’t even realize he had struck that many kids out. When you watch him pitch, you get caught up and don’t realize how great he is.”
The record, among dozens of others, are compiled by Doug Calvert with Oregon High School Sports Records. Oregon School Activities Association records are only for state championship games.
“I didn’t know it was a stat that was kept track of,” Peal said. “It’s really cool to see my name on that list of all the records. Some go back to the 1950s.”
Peal surpassed Central Catholic’s Kevin Gunderson, who struck out 13 in a row against Centennial in 2003. Gunderson went on to pitch at Oregon State University, and spent five years in the Atlanta Braves organization.
“Every kid who has ever pitched has had the opportunity to attempt this record,” Pierce said.
Peal, who has signed to pitch at George Fox University, started his streak by striking out Adrian Ibarra in the second inning. Ibarra was the second out of the inning, with the first coming on a ground ball.
Peal struck out Kobe Harwood to end the inning, then struck out the side in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to hit 14.
Stanfield/Echo’s Keegan Chitty ended the streak, flying out to center field to start the seventh inning.
Peal finished the game with 18 strikeouts, no walks and no hits in 6 ⅔ innings of work.
On the season, Peal (5-0) has pitched 22 ⅔ innings, scattering two hits, walking two batters, hitting four batters and striking out 59. His ERA is 0.00.
“There are no words for it,” Pierce said. “It’s so neat to coach him.”
Peal said his teammates deserve a lot of the credit.
“This season has been great,” Peal said. “The team has really been backing me up. Any ground balls are a made play.”
The ninth-ranked TigerScots (8-0 overall, 6-0 Special District 7) will play a league doubleheader Saturday at No. 3 Heppner (8-3, 7-0).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.