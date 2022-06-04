GRESHAM — Hermiston graduate Scout Reagan won the women’s 100 meters at the Northwest Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships with a time of 12.38 seconds, helping Lane Community College to the women’s team title May 24 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
The Titans ran away with the women’s title with 288 points. Umpqua was second with 109.
Reagan also placed second in the women’s 200 meters (25.63), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that placed second in a time of 49.01.
Youth boxing
Pendleton’s Teresa Strock stepped in the ring for her first boxing match May 28 at the Northwest Amateur Boxing Championship at the West Central Community Center in Spokane.
The 12-year-old from Pendleton Boxing, competing at 95 pounds, lost her match to Araeya Nelson of Polson, Montana.
“Her opponent had a few fights and has been boxing for a while,” Pendleton coach Rob Brooks said. “It was a pretty tough matchup for her first fight.”
Pendleton Boxing’s Ean Carroll, 17, had his first match May 7 at the Fuerza de Mayo in Pasco. He lost a split decision to Andres Morales of the Righteous & Chosen Boxing Club in Pasco.
Butte Challenge scheduled for June 11The 23rd annual Butte Challenge will be June 11 at Hermiston’s Butte Park.
The annual event, which benefits the Hermiston cross-country programs (high school and middle school, has a 5K walk, and chip-timed 5K and 10K runs. The fee for each race is $25. There are special packages for families of four or more who want to race together. Signups are online at ButteChallenge.com.
Bib pickup begins at 7:30 a.m., and racing starts at 8:30 a.m.
The start and finish for each race is in front of the Spray Park/Funland Community Playground.
Participants will receive custom Butte medals and a gift bag when they finish. All participants who are registered by June 10 will be entered into drawings for door prizes from area businesses.
There also is a free kids race at 8 a.m. for runners 10 and under.
