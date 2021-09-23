LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University moved up two sorts in this week’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics FirstDown Playbook Football Coaches’ Top-25 rankings, coming in at No. 11.
The Mountaineers checked in just outside the top-10 after improving to 3-0 with a hard fought 10-7 win on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Carroll College. For the Mountaineers, this marks the third consecutive poll this season they have ranked inside the top-25.
Eastern Oregon is the highest ranked team out of the Frontier Conference. Just two other schools are receiving national attention in Montana Western and College of Idaho. The Bulldogs stand pat at No. 23 for the second week in a row, while the Coyotes are in the receiving votes category at what would be 27th.
The Mountaineers return home Sept. 25 to take on rival College of Idaho. Kickoff against the Yotes is set for 1 p.m.
The Mountaineers also had kicker Zachary Cahill earn Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of Week honors. It is the second time in three games he has been honored.
Cahill’s 30-yard field goal was ultimately the game winner against the Saints. On kickoff, he averaged 64.0 yards per kick. In the punting game, Cahill had an average of 46.3 yards per attempt. He had four punts land inside the 20 and four went for 50 or more yards. His longest punt of the day was 55 yards.
