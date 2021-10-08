Beverly Slater, center, and the rest of the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team will open their season Oct. 22-23, 2021, at the Simpson University Basketball Classic in Redding, California.
Samantha Flett/Eastern Oregon University Athletics
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University and women's basketball coach Anji Weissenfluh released the team's 2021-22 schedule.
The unofficial start to the Mountaineers’ season will tip-off on Saturday, Oct. 9, with the team's annual Alumni Game, set for 5 p.m. at Quinn Coliseum. Of the 32 games for the Mountaineers, only one will be denoted as a scrimmage, which is Oct. 12 against Lower Columbia College at home.
Including the scrimmage, Eastern will play 13 games at home this season and 11 of them will be Cascade Collegiate Conference contests. Overall, the Mounties will play 10 non-conference games, with the majority of the opposition being from California and Montana.
EOU officially tips off the season Oct. 22-23 at the Simpson University Basketball Classic in Redding, California. EOU will face University of California, Merced on Oct. 22, before playing host Simpson on Oct. 23. The Mounties will have a quick turnaround from the Simpson Classic as they will remain in California to take on William Jessup University on Oct. 25.
The first official home game for the Mountaineers is set for Nov. 5 against Whitman College. Following the home opener, EOU will be back on the road for the LC State Women's Basketball Tournament Nov. 12-13. Eastern will play a pair of Montana schools in Rocky Mountain College (Nov. 12) and Montana Tech (Nov. 13).
Toward the end of November, the Mountaineers will play four games in Caldwell, Idaho. The first game will be a neutral site match-up against Montana Western on Nov. 20. EOU will then play in its CCC opener Nov. 23 at College of Idaho.
Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27, the Mountaineers will play in the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic hosted by C of I. Their first opponent will be Simpson on Nov. 26, followed by Rocky Mountain on Nov. 27.
