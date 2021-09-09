LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University quarterback Kai Quinn and kicker/punter Jaiden Machuca earned Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors.
Quinn was the Offensive Player of the Week, while Machuca was the Special Teams Player of the Week. Both played key roles in EOU’s 35-28 win against Montana Western on Sept. 4.
Quinn, a Pendleton High School graduate, led an EOU offense that rolled up more than 350 yards of total offense. Through the air, Quinn was crisp, completing 23 of 34 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns. He shared the wealth as each of his four touchdown passes were to different receivers.
Quinn also led the way in the ground attack for the Mountaineers with 44 yards rushing on 10 carries. He finished with 327 yards of total offense.
Machuca was key in the kicking game for the Mountaineers as he totaled 559 yards between punting and kickoff.
In the punt game, Machuca booted the ball four times for a total of 179 yards. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt and had two land inside the 20-yard line to pin the Bulldogs deep in their own end. His longest punt was 58 yards.
On kickoff, Machuca put up six kicks in the win for a total of 380 yards. He averaged 63.3 yards per kick and had only two of his six attempts for touchbacks.
The Mountaineers return to action Sept. 18 when they travel to Montana to take on Carroll College.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.