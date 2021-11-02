Members of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon courts display their pink outfits for Tough Enough to Wear Pink day Sept. 16, 2021, on the second day of the Pendleton Round-Up. The Round-Up is a finalist for an award honoring professional rodeos for charitable efforts.
DULUTH, Ga. — The Pendleton Round-Up is one of five rodeo committees selected by AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, as its 2021 Sowing Good Deeds finalists.
Also selected were Gunnison (Colorado) Cattlemen’s Days, Burke (South Dakota) Stampede, Prescott (Arizona) Frontier Days and Reno Rodeo committees.
The annual contest recognizes Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo committees who go above and beyond in their charitable endeavors, making positive impacts in their local ag communities.
This year’s finalists represent the best of what the PRCA stands for — community impact, innovation, and their ability to overcome adversity.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pendleton Round-Up committee created the Let’er Buck Cares program to support and benefit various community organizations that rely on the Round-Up and Happy Canyon events for revenue.
AGCO will announce the winning committee at the 2021 PRCA Awards Banquet in Las Vegas, at the South Point Hotel, Dec. 1. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge runs Dec. 2-11 in Vegas.
The overall winner receives a Massey Ferguson tractor valued at more than $60,000.
“Rodeos are an important part of the fabric of America, supporting not only revenue-generating competitions, but local ag organizations like FFA and 4-H that represent the future of our industry,” said Matt LeCroy, director, marketing hay and forage for Massey Ferguson North America in a press release. “Sowing Good Deeds shines a spotlight on the generosity and services provided by rodeo committees across the United States. AGCO is proud to recognize these unsung heroes who selflessly give their time and talents to make our ag communities stronger.”
