Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, rides Lunatic From Hell, for a 91.5-point to win the bareback competition Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up. Wright won the Big 4 Rodeo Association's Best in the Northwest title for his showings at the Kennewick Horse Heaven Round-Up, Walla Walla Frontier Days, Lewiston Round-Up and the Pendleton Round-Up.
PENDLETON — Stetson Wright won the coveted Big 4 Rodeo Association’s Best in the Northwest title as a result of competing at the Kennewick Horse Heaven Round-Up, Walla Walla Frontier Days, Lewiston Roundup and the Pendleton Round-Up.
The Best in the Northwest award is given to the contestant accumulating the most points while competing at all of the Big 4 Rodeo Association events.
Wright of Milford, Utah, won the tightly contested 2021 title, while competing in saddle bronc and bull riding at all four rodeos. The award is a custom-made saddle designed especially for the winner by Stoney Saddlery of Wickenburg, Arizona.
Wright’s combined winnings were $27,120 at the Big 4 Rodeos, plus another $18,106 in Xtreme Bulls events.
“I am honored to win the Big 4 Award,” Wright said. “This is a very coveted award and the contestants all know about and want to win this award. Winning an award that my dad (Cody Wright) previously won is what our family always tries to accomplish.”
Wright, and his father Cody, are the first father-son Big 4 Champions. Cody won the award 10 years ago in 2011.
The saddle will be awarded to Wright at the Big 4 Rodeo Association Reception on Dec. 1, at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
The Big 4 Rodeo Association, which was established in 1948, celebrated its 73rd anniversary this year paying out over $1,436,000. It remains one of the oldest associations of its type in professional rodeo today.
The Big 4 Rodeos are held annually in consecutive weeks starting in late August with Kennewick’s Horse Heaven Round-Up and finishing with the Pendleton Round-Up the second week of September.
