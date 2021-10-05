KENNEWICK — After a 2019-20 Western Hockey League season that got cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a very shortened spring of 2021 season — also because of the pandemic — the league hopes to run a full season for 2021-22.
There will definitely be some changes.
The U.S. Divisions teams won’t be playing Eastern Conference squads. And already the WHL has tweaked the October portion of the schedule, in which U.S. Division teams won’t play against Canadian teams because of the border crossing limitations.
This season’s version of the Tri-City Americans, started with a home opener against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, Oct. 1, with a 5-4 shootout victory.
They followed that up Saturday, Oct. 2, with a 5-3 road win over Spokane, ruining the Chiefs’ home opener.
With the two wins, the Americans are just one win away from 1,100 wins in franchise history.
The Americans also have a new coach, Stu Barnes — one of the original Americans stars who went on to a long NHL playing career — will take over for Kelly Buchberger as head coach. Barnes, of course, also is a part owner of the team.
Former Tri-City team captain, Beau McCue, is the assistant coach.
Barnes has some talent on this squad, starting with the goaltending.
Talyn Boyko was drafted recently by the New York Rangers, and spent time in camp with them.
The Ams also have goalie Tomas Suchanek on the roster. He played for the Czech World Juniors 18’s.
Among the forwards is Samuel Huo, Connor Bouchard and Parker Bell.
Top defensemen include Mitchell Brown and Marc Lajoie.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.