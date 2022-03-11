Union’s Kaylin Nowak (23) hoists the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A tournament trophy as teammates celebrate. The Union Bobcats defeated the Salem Academy Crusaders 52-38 on March 5, 2022, to win the OSAA Class 2A State Basketball Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp (21) puts up a shot for the Tigers. The Lakeview Honkers defeated the Stanfield Tigers 48-41 in overtime March 5, 2022, in the fourth/sixth place game of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A state tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols (2) drags down a rebound for the Mustangs. The Heppner Mustangs fell to the Regis Rams 67-49 on March 4, 2022, in the consolation round of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A state tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Union’s Callie Glenn (22) puts up a shot for the Bobcats. The Union Bobcats defeated the Salem Academy Crusaders 52-38 on March 5, 2022, to win the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A State Basketball Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Union’s Kaylin Nowak (23) hoists the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A tournament trophy as teammates celebrate. The Union Bobcats defeated the Salem Academy Crusaders 52-38 on March 5, 2022, to win the OSAA Class 2A State Basketball Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp (21) puts up a shot for the Tigers. The Lakeview Honkers defeated the Stanfield Tigers 48-41 in overtime March 5, 2022, in the fourth/sixth place game of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A state tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols (2) drags down a rebound for the Mustangs. The Heppner Mustangs fell to the Regis Rams 67-49 on March 4, 2022, in the consolation round of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A state tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
Union’s Callie Glenn (22) puts up a shot for the Bobcats. The Union Bobcats defeated the Salem Academy Crusaders 52-38 on March 5, 2022, to win the Oregon School Activities Association Class 2A State Basketball Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.