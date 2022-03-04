Nixyaawii’s Symon Picard (4) puts up a shot on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, against the Ione/Arlington Cardinals in the second round of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 1A State Tournament at Nixyaawii Community School in Mission. The Golden Eagles defeated the Cardinals 68-54.
Nixyaawii’s Gracie Moses (21) puts up a shot for the Golden Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, against the Ione/Arlington Cardinals in the second round of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 1A State Tournament at Nixyaawii Community School in Mission. The Golden Eagles defeated Ione/Arlington 53-28.
Echo's Sydney Bracher (10) takes a shot Thursday, March 3, 2022, against North Douglas during the Oregon School Activities Association Class 1A State Tournament quarterfinals at Baker High School. Echo won 54-37.
Stanfield’s Katelyn Griffin (3) shoots Thursday, March 2, 2022, as Bailey Pedersen (33) of Salem Academy defends during the first half of an Oregon School Activities Association 2A playoff game at the Pendleton Convention Center. Salem prevailed 49-39.
