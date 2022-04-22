Hermiston’s Madeline Jared lands in the sandpit while long jumping in a Mid-Columbia Conference track-and-field meet Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Hermiston. Jared placed third with a leap of 14 feet, 6 inches.
Ryker McDonald of Hermiston and Jakob Humphrey of Walla Walla lead the fast heat of the 100-meter dash in a Mid-Columbia Conference track-and-field meet Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Hermiston. Humphrey eked out the win with a time of 11.23 seconds.
Pendleton’s Miller Johnson returns the ball against Koby Berry of Sherman on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Pendleton. The Bucks swept the singles and split its doubles matches with Sherman County in a nonleague tennis match.
