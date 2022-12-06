STANFIELD — Gator Goodrich scored 22 points and Stanfield held on for a 62-57 victory over Ione-Arlington on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“It was a good game,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “It was definitely a hard-fought contest until the end. I don’t think it ever got more than a five or six point difference.”
Stanfield, which dominated the guard play, led 49-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
“They were quick,” Stefani said. “That’s our Achilles heel right now. We need to develop some guards. We have Carson (Eynetich) back, but after that, they are green. Stanfield is good at creating and penetrating inside. You can’t get beat off the dribble to start with. You start chasing and you are in trouble.”
The Cardinals got a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds from 6-foot-7 senior Marcus Radcliffe, while 6-9 senior Bryce Rollins had 10 points and 17 rebounds. Eynetich added 10 points.
“We are getting boards and getting looks, but our guard play has to get stronger,” Stefani said. “We would take leads, then rush things. We have to keep our composure. When you have two bigs, you have to slow the tempo a bit. They are easy things to fix.”
Michael Odell added 12 points for the Tiger, who improved to 3-0.
“Gator is tough to defend,” Stefani said. “He gets by you, gets to the bigs and stops and pops it. It was a gGood learning experience for us, and it gave them a chance to play against some bigs.”
HERMISTON 60, SUNNYSIDE 62 — Grant Olsen poured in 20 points and the Bulldogs beat the Grizzlies on the road to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“I’m excited about what we can do this year,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “We’ve played some solid, physical defense and that has carried us in key moments.”
Sunnyside had a 41-40 lead heading in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 20-11 run to secure the win. Olsen scored eight points in the fourth.
Isaac Corey added 19 points for Hermiston, with 11 coming in the first half.
“They have gotten better from my year one to two,” Smith said. “They are fun to watch.”
Brent Maldonado led the Grizzlies with 17 points, while Noah McNair added 15 — all in the second half.
“He was tough last year, and he’s tough again this year,” Smith said of Maldonado.
Hermiston begins Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday at Kamiakin.
UNION 42, HEPPNER 35 — The Mustangs got off to a good start against the Bobcats, leading 12-6 after the first quarter and 20-15 at the half.
Union turned up the heat in the second half, outscoring Heppner 27-15 to rally for the nonleague road win and hand the Mustang their first loss.
Caden George led Heppner (3-1) with 12 points, while David Cribbs added eight points and six rebounds, and Tucker Ashbeck five points and eight rebounds.
Tee Ledbetter led Union (3-0) with 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Chase Koshinsky added eight points and five rebounds, and Evan Cloutier eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
WESTON-MCEWEN 66, JOSEPH 56 — Down by 14 points in the second half, the TigerScots rallied at home to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.
“We only had seven players due to illness and injury,” W-M coach Brian Pickard said. “Big win for the boys.”
Joseph led 36-29 at the half, but W-M went on a 37-20 run in the second half to pull out the win.
Cameron Reich scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for the TigerScots (3-1), while Anthony Nix scored all nine of his points in the third and fourth quarters, and added 10 rebounds and four assists.
Mason Langford added 14 points, while Bryson Choin added nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Ben Hubbard had 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Caleb Sprenger 12 points and four assists.
Storm Osgood led the Eagles with 15 points.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 58, IONE/ARLINGTON 32 — The Tigers (3-0) jumped out to a 27-11 lead at the half and never looked back in beating the visiting Cardinals in nonleague play.
Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp led all scorers with 18 points, including 10 in the first half. Zuri Reeser added 13 points, with eight coins in the fourth quarter, and Alexis Mallory added 11.
Brynne Davidson, Victoria De La Torre and Katelyn Hooper all had six points for the Cardinals (1-1).
HERMISTON 73, SUNNYSIDE 70 — The Bulldogs used a 25-14 run in the third quarter to overcome a 40-26 halftime deficit en route to a road win over the Grizzlies.
Sunnyside came back with a 16-12 run in the fourth, but fell short in the end.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs (1-2) with 22 points — including three 3-pointers and a 9-for-9 performance from the free-throw line — while Ellie Heideman had 21.
Baylee Maldonado had 19 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Grizzlies, while Aubrey Garza had 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
WESTON-MCEWEN 35, JOSEPH 5 — The TigerScots, despite missing two key players, cruised to a nonleague win over the visiting Eagles.
“Missing two starters in Dalana Pickard and Jayden Sparks to illness,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Been going through the team. Rest of the team got minutes and made the most of it. Execution is improving as well as overall effort. Looking forward to a long break to get all our players healthy and running at full strength come next Friday.”
W-M led 22-3 at the half. Joseph scored all five of its points from the free-throw line.
Delaynee Angel led the TigerScots with 12 points, while Kelsey Graham added seven.
Caleigh Johnson led the Eagles with two points.
UNION 34, HEPPNER 12 — Kailyn Shoemaker poured in 12 points as the Bobcats picked up a nonleague road win over the Mustangs.
Union led 26-8 at the half, and held Heppner to four points in the second half.
Hadlee Nation and Hailey Wenberg had four points each for the Mustangs (1-3).
