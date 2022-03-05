PENDLETON — The Stanfield girls basketball team won its first state trophy on Saturday, March 5, it just wasn’t the one the team wanted.
Lakeview outscored the Tigers 21-11 over the fourth quarter and overtime for a 48-41 victory in the fourth-place game at the 2A state tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“It’s a little bit of solace,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said of the sixth-place trophy. “It’s a good memory for the seniors. For the younger kids, maybe they can come back and do a little better.”
The fourth-place trophy was also the first for Lakeview, which finished the season 20-3.
“It’s our first trophy in school history,” Honkers coach Cody Blair said, “and there isn’t one senior on the team. They are all coming back.”
The Tigers (23-7) led 22-15 at the half, and had a 30-24 lead late in the third before Kenna Stratton drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 8 seconds to make it 30-27 heading into the fourth.
Lakeview, which rolled out a full-court press in the third quarter, continued to press the Tigers in the fourth, forcing turnovers.
Stanfield’s Alexis Shelby converted a pair of free throws at 4:34 to put the Tigers out front 34-29, but Stratton scored inside, and Bridget Shullanberger hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the score at 34-34.
The Honkers had a 36-35 lead with 2:24 to play, but Maggie Sharp put Stanfield on top 37-36 with a basket at 1:27.
Lakeview had a chance to take the lead with 1:09 left in regulation, but Karlee Vickerman missed the front end of a two-shot opportunity from the free-throw line for a 37-37 game.
Maggie Sharp’s 3-pointer at the buzzer went off the rim, sending the game into overtime.
Maggie Sharp and Mazie Reeser hit back-to-back baskets to give Stanfield a 41-37 lead 1:09 into overtime. The Tigers would not score again, while the Honkers reeled off 11 consecutive points, including five by Stratton.
Vickerman did not miss from the free-throw line in overtime, making good on all six shots.
“We executed really well in the first half,” Coach Sharp said. “Then we got frenzied and started throwing the ball all over the place. They got aggressive and we got soft.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 13 points, while Sharp and Mazie Reeser had 10. Shelby added eight points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
“Alexis is a four-year varsity player,” Sharp said. “She plays hard. Hopefully she set a standard others can work for.”
Stratton led the Honkers with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Lakeview forced 23 Stanfield turnovers — 17 in the second half — and scored 26 points at the other end.
“Our man press caused some disruption and sped the game up to our tempo,” Blair said. “The second half is how we have played all year. I think we finally loosened up. When we play that way, we are tough.”
1A state tournament
JORDAN VALLEY 52, ECHO 28 — The Cougars met their match in the fourth-place game as the Mustangs ran wild from start to finish at Baker High School.
Echo (19-5) had an early four-point on Jordan Valley in the first quarter — 7-3 — after five quick points from Faith McCarty and a basket by Sydney Bracher.
From there, it was all Jordan Valley. The Mustangs took the lead for good on a jumper by Taylor Eiguren with 4:24 left in the quarter.
Jordan Valley led 19-12 at the end of the first, and 31-17 at the half.
The Mustangs held the Cougars scoreless in the fourth quarter until Neveah Thew hit a 3-pointer with 4:44 remaining in the game. McCarty and Ally Brown each added a free throw in the quarter, but that would be it.
McCarty led the Cougars with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mayela DelaFuente added seven points, while Thew chipped in five points, and Bracher five rebounds.
Kelsey Gluch led Jordan Valley (25-6) with 13 points, while Eiguren added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
5A state playoffs
SILVERTON 47, PENDLETON 36 — The Bucks’ season came to a close Saturday with a loss to the Foxes in the first round of the 5A state playoffs, but they made No. 2-ranked Silverton work for the win.
“Their coach (Tal Wold) told me after the game that he tried to tell his team leading up to the game that we (Pendleton) were better than a 15 seed, and at halftime he said they started to believe him,” Bucks coach Kevin Porter said. “This was a very good game. With around 1:30 left in the game we were down three when Silverton hit a 3-point shot. We didn't score on our next possession and then had to start fouling to try and get extra possessions. They made their foul shots in the final stages of the game.”
Pendleton, which was third in the Intermountain Conference, finished its season 8-16.
Silverton (21-4), the Mid-Willamette Conference champion, advances to the quarterfinals at Oregon State University in Corvallis. The Foxes will open against Springfield on March 10.
The Bucks came out of the gate with a purpose, taking a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The score was tied 22-22 at the half.
“We had seen in film that our zone could be effective against them,”Porter said. “We challenged the girls in practice all week about playing our best defense of the year in this game. We asked them to be patient offensively and limit mistakes. They did everything we asked of them. Like all the players, I would have loved to upset the No. 2 team in the state, but we definitely put a scare in them.”
The Foxes took a 34-27 lead after three quarters, then held off the Bucks in the fourth.
Muriel Hoisington led the Bucks with 13 points, while Daisy Jenness added nine.
Justina Semerikov had 13 points to lead Silverton, with Paige Traeger chipping in 11 — including five in the fourth quarter.
“I am sad for all the girls that our season has come to an end, but especially sad for the seniors who have now played their last game as a Buckaroo,” Porter said. “Some will move on to play at the next level and some will do other things, but they all have left a positive mark on our program. I left Silverton sad, but I am also very proud of our girls.”
