PENDLETON — It has been an historic season for the Stanfield girls basketball team. Even after losing to Gervais 37-21 in the 2A state championship game on Saturday, March 4, the Tigers will go down as the most successful basketball team in school history.
“It’s kind of a win-win,” Stanfield senior Maggie Sharp said. “Second is nothing to be ashamed of. It’s a super accomplishment.”
Stanfield finished the season 27-2, with its only other loss to 3A Nyssa in December. The Tigers had won 24 consecutive games until the loss to the Cougars at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“It’s a good experience to be part of,” Stanfield coach Dan Sharp said. “Gervais did a good job. They were super explosive and made a good run in the second half. They are a great team. We had a great year when you put it into perspective. Most teams will take that.”
In addition to their state medals, Maggie Sharp (first team), Zuri Reese (second team) and Adrienne Mallory (second team) earned all-tournament honors.
The last time a Stanfield basketball team played for a state title was the boys in 2017. They lost to Santiam 57-54.
Gervais won its first state title since 1994.
“Credit to the girls, I didn’t have to do much,” said first-year Gervais coach Enrique Sandoval. “We had a great defensive effort. If you want to be champions, you have to defend.”
The Cougars (26-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead a minute and a half into the game. Alexis Mallory hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, and Adrienne Mallory made two free throws to pull the Tigers within 6-5.
A basket by Izzy Boyd gave Gervais an 8-6 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Tigers rallied in the second quarter with a 12-7 run to take a 17-15 lead at the half. Alexis Mallory drilled a 3-pointer from the right base line with 38 seconds remaining for the lead.
“I told them at halftime that we are doing great defensively, now let’s go out and be aggressive offensively,” Sandoval said. “Then Ava (Sellers) got hot and the momentum changed.”
Seller hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter in the midst of an 11-2 Gervais run.
Sofia Contreras scored the first five points of the fourth quarter for the Cougars, who staged another 11-2 run to pull away for the win.
Sandoval said they had a plan to try and shut down the Tigers.
“They are a good driving and kicking out team,” he said. “We limited that and chased them off the 3-point line. We let Josie (Schultz) do her thing and clean up inside, and we rebounded really well.”
Stanfield struggled from the floor. The Tigers had good looks and high percentage shots, but could not get the ball to fall. They shot 17.9% from the floor.
The Cougars had a 32-22 advantage on the boards, with Schultz having six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Alexis Mallory led the Tigers with six points, while Adrienne Mallory had five, and Zuri Reeser and Mazie Reeser each had four.
It was the second state trophy for seniors Maggie Sharp, Zuri Reeser and Destiny O’Neill, who placed sixth last year.
“It was a good two-year run for them,” Dan Sharp said. “There are good kids coming back. When we get to summer, we’ll get to work.”
Contreras and Sellers each had nine points to lead the Cougars, while Boyd had seven points and eight rebounds.
Alexis Mallory and Sellers were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
