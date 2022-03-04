PENDLETON — The Stanfield girls basketball team will play for its first state trophy after beating Gervais 49-44 in the consolation semifinals on Friday, March 4 at Pendleton High School.
“This is really exciting,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “This is the first time the Stanfield girls have had a chance to place at state. Makes me wish we would have played better in the first quarter yesterday.”
Stanfield (23-6) will play Lakeview at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the fourth-place game.
The Tigers last made a state appearance in 1987 when they played at the 1A level. They lost in the quarterfinals to Lost River 40-36, then lost their consolation game to Crow 44-41.
Gervais jumped out to a 17-13 lead in the first quarter, using a basket and two free throws by Olivia Boyd to take a slim lead.
Stanfield stormed back in the second, getting eight points by Maggie Sharp to pull within 27-25 at the half.
“Yesterday, Maggie was hesitant about missing,” Sharp said. “She just needs to play loose. Today, they were going in.”
In the second, the score was tied three times and there were two lead changes. The Cougars took a 27-22 lead with 2:06 to play, but Maggie Sharp hit a jumper and Kylee Jackson added a free throw to make it 27-25.
After an even third quarter where each team scored 11 points, the Tigers outscored the Cougars 13-6 in the fourth quarter for the win.
“Zuri (Reeser) got a transition basket that put us up by two and we were up the rest of the game,” Sharp said.
The Tigers added free throws by Maggie Sharp and Jacque Kerns down the stretch to stay one step ahead.
The Tigers had good ball handling out front, dismantling the Cougars’ press and finishing the game with just eight turnovers.
“We handled their press really well,” Sharp said. “All that work and patience in practice is paying off.”
Stanfield could have had an easier day of things, but the Tigers were just 15 of 29 from the free-throw line.
Maggie Sharp finished with 17 points — including three 3-pointers —while Alexis Shelby added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Reeser chipped in nine points and four rebounds.
Boyd had a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, while Izzy Boyd added 13 points and six rebounds.
1A state tournament
ECHO 58, TROUT LAKE 49 — The Cougars have not won a state basketball trophy of any kind since 1995 when they placed second.
The Cougars will end that drought Saturday when they play Jordan Valley in the fourth-place game.
It will be the third state trophy for Echo which won the B state title in 1981 — back when only four teams qualified for state.
Echo (19-5) got 18 points and eight rebounds from senior Faith McCarty as the Cougars beat Trout Lake in the consolation semifinals at Baker High School to stay alive.
The Cougars got off to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, and led 31-24 at the half.
The Mustangs went on an 18-10 run in the third, and took a 40-36 lead with 1:54 left in the quarter.
A Neveah Thew jump shot and a free throw by McCarty trimmed the deficit to 40-39. With 1 second left in the quarter, Lily Wallis hit two free throws to cut the Mustangs lead to 42-41.
Echo went on a 17-7 scoring spree in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Five different players scored in the quarter for the Cougars.
Sydney Bracher added 10 points and six rebounds for Echo, while Thew had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Violette Anderson led the Mustangs (13-5) with 19 points and eight rebounds.
JORDAN VALLEY 61, NIXYAAWII 53 — After a close first half, the Mustangs pulled away in the second half to hand the Golden Eagles a consolation round loss at the 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
Jordan Valley will play Trout Lake/Echo in the fourth-place game at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Nixyaawii led by five points in the first quarter, but the teams were tied at 14-14 heading into the second.
Jordan Valley outscored Nixyaawii 14-11 to take a 28-25 lead.
The Mustangs (25-6) held a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter after Taylor Eiguren nailed a 3-pointer with 6:52 to play. The Golden Eagle pulled with 55-50 with 3:06 to play with a 3-pointer by Sophie Bronson, but would get no closer than five points the rest of the way.
Ella Stewart led Nixyaawii (24-6) with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, while Bronson added 12 points, and Kyella Picard nine points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Eiguren led the Mustangs with a game-high 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Cassity Glutch added 16 points and seven rebounds.
