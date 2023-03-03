PENDLETON — Stanfield coach Dan Sharp was in a state of disbelief Friday, March 3, after the Tigers beat No. 2-ranked Central Linn 38-28 at the Pendleton Convention Center to earn a spot in the 2A state championship game.
“I have been doing this for a while,” he said. “This is a dream come true.”
Stanfield (27-1) will play Gervais for the title at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The Cougars beat Monroe/Alsea 46-17 to advance.
Central Linn (27-2) will take on the Dragons in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m.
“No one likes losing,” Central Linn coach Wendi Farris said. “The more you give, the more it hurts. When it hurts, it matters. With the players we lost last year, if you would have asked me if we would be 27-2, I would have laughed. Kudos to our senior leadership.”
The Tigers, who finished sixth last year in their first appearance in the Elite 8, will play in their first-ever championship game.
“This is awesome,” Sharp said. “You get to play in Pendleton and make the finals. You don’t know how the other teams are across the state. We came in wanting to see what they had. Tonight, it went our way.”
Saturday’s title game will be a special one for senior Maggie Sharp, whose dad is also her coach.
“This is super nice,” she said. “I told him when I was younger this is where I want to be. I’m glad he’s my coach. It (title game) still hasn’t hit yet. I’m sure it will tomorrow when we go out for warmups.”
The Tigers took control of the game from the start, with Maggie Sharp scoring the first five points of the game.
After the Cobras pulled within 5-3, Stanfield scored the next 11 points — getting five points each from Zuri Reeser and Adrienne Mallory — to pull away. The Tigers led 16-5 at the end of the first.
“At the beginning of the game, Coach Sharp said we have to watch No. 4 (Maya Rowland), and we did. Then we shut them down. We knew we had to play lock-down defense.”
Stanfield continued to dominate in the second. The Tigers scored just six points to take a 22-9 lead, and allowed the Cobras just one basket until the final 30 seconds of the quarter when Gemma Rowland scored.
The Rowland’s combined for seven of their team’s nine points in the first half.
In the third, Destiny O’Neill opened the scoring for Stanfield for a 24-9 lead, but the Tigers struggled to get their shots to fall the rest of the quarter, while Central Linn closed out the period with seven consecutive points to pull within 26-16.
Stanfield extended its lead to 34-20 with 2:41 left in the game, but the Cobras slowly chipped away at the lead. They would get no closer than 10 points as the Tigers hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 20 seconds.
“We hit some shots early, then we didn’t,” Dan Sharp said. “Our defense was playing really well. That first quarter is what we have done all year.”
The Cobras shot just 25.6% from the floor and were 4 of 13 from the free-throw line, while allowing the Tigers 18 points in the paint and 10 second-chance points.
“You have to put all your cards on the table,” Farris said. “Stanfield had a better hand than we did. They played well.”
Maggie Sharp led the Tigers with 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Mallory had eight points and four steals, and Reeser seven points and six rebounds.
Maya Rowland led the Cobras with 11 points and four steals, while Gemma Rowland had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Sharp and Gemma Rowland were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
