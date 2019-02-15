If you ask Stanfield coach Devin Bailey, he'll tell you that basketball is a game of runs.
His team proved just that in their Blue Mountain Conference district game against Enterprise in Pendleton on Friday night.
Although the Tigers let go of their lead once in the first half, a crucial third quarter run kept them out front for good on the way to a 53-31 victory. The win will allow them to continue the fight for the BMC's No. 3 spot on Saturday.
"The thing is, we didn't let them get another run in the second half," Bailey said. "We played like a veteran team. That feels good."
The Tigers held a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter before the Outlaws upped the intensity, opening the second quarter with a six-point streak to take over at 14-13.
Senior Elias Esquivel quickly evened things out at the line, and put the Tigers out front again with a field goal with 4:57 left in the half. Four straight points from senior Hugo Hernandez would help Stanfield to a healthy 26-18 halftime advantage, but the guard knew something would have to change for his team to stay in charge.
Hernandez opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and a nine-point Tigers run quickly ensued.
"It was just something that happened," Hernandez said of his trey. "I was focused on finishing out the game, and I wanted to get the whole team involved in that."
The Outlaws could only scrounge up nine points for the entire third quarter.
"Once Hugo gets anywhere past the half court line, I give him the green light," Bailey said. "He ignites the team. When he shoots his 3s, we start to run."
A six-point streak in the fourth quarter would give Stanfield a 20-point advantage, but big buckets from Outlaws junior Devin Greer and senior Dylan Marr would reduce their deficit to just 12.
"Our rebounding made a huge difference for us tonight," Bailey said of the win.
And he's right — the Tigers grabbed nine offensive rebounds over the Outlaws' two in the second half alone.
"We came out of the locker room with more confidence in our defense," Esquivel said. "If we wanted to seal this thing, we had to step it up. People say confidence in your offense is important, but having that in your defense is just as important."
Esquivel posted 13 points to lead the No. 4 Tigers (12-13, 7-5 BMC). Junior Rene Sanchez followed with 12, and Hernandez nine.
Stanfield will compete for third place on Saturday in their season's last game, where they'll face the No. 2 Grant Union Prospectors. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"It would be great to end on a win," said Bailey. "I really want the guys to feel that success and understand what that's like. That's the goal."
