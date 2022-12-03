STANFIELD — Stanfield is off to a 2-0 start after cruising to a 62-36 victory over Riverside on Saturday, Dec. 3.
“We came out a little better than we did the first night,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “We had some first-game jitters. They came out today, took the lead and never let up.”
The Tigers led 16-4 after the first quarter and 34-18 at the half.
“We were missing some easy buckets,” Smith said. “We could have been up more after the first quarter.”
Hobs Hurty led the Tigers with 15 points and six assists, while Gator Goodrich added 11 points, and Connor Logan and Misael Sanchez-Ramirez eight rebounds each.
Riley Lantis led the Pirates with 12 points, while Isaac Mendoza added eight.
“He had a lot of offensive opportunities,” Smith said of Lantis. “More than he should have. Our bigs were in there battling with him. He was tired by the end.”
Stanfield will host Ione/Arlington on Tuesday. The Cardinals feature 6-foot-9 Bryce Rollins and 6-7 Marcus Radcliffe.
“This season there are going to be some tests with size thrown at us,” Smith said.
ECHO 65, DAYVILLE/MONUMENT 46 — Dax Davis scored 15 points, and Mason Murdock added 12, as the Cougars beat the Tigers at the Union Lions Tournament.
“The boys played a pretty good game,” Echo coach Ben Campbell said. “We had an opportunity to get everyone in the game and spread out the playing time. It was a good experience for many of our younger players today.”
The Cougars set the tone for the game with a 30-9 run in the first quarter.
Michael Martin led the Tigers with a game-high 21 points.
PENDLETON 54, SCAPPOOSE 51 — The Bucks won their second game in as many days after eking out a win over the Indians on the final day of the Red Lion Tournament at Warberg Court.
The Bucks held a 24-13 lead at the half, but the Indians rallied in the third quarter with a 26-12 run for a 39-36 lead.
“We let them take advantage of us in the third quarter,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “It’s a learning process to learn how to win. We have to continue to work on it.”
Ben Jennings led the charge for the Bucks with 22 points, while Gauge Rueber added 11 points.
“Ben stepped up big for us today,” Murphy said. “He and Kasen (Heinrich) hit some big free throws down the stretch. I think he figured out he’s pretty athletic and good. It was a solid team win. Even if they only got a couple of minutes, they worked hard. I’m super proud of how hard they have been working.”
Griffin Elliott led the Indians with 17 points.
Pendleton will host The Dalles on Tuesday.
“We can’t take anyone for granted when we step on the court,” Murphy said.
HEPPNER 65, DUFUR 27 — Caden George poured in 22 points to lead the Mustangs to a home win over the Rangers.
Heppner jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter, and led 32-9 at the half.
Tucker Ashbeck added 12 points and 12 rebounds, while David Cribbs had eight points, and Landon Mitchell eight points five rebounds and three steals.
JJ Johnston and Cody Phillips led the Rangers with seven points each.
JOSEPH 62, IONE/ARLINGTON 56 (OT) — The Eagles buried 11 3-pointers en route to an overtime victory over the Cardinals at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
“They were 11 of 31 from 3-point range and we were 4 of 17,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “That’s what it came down to. We would go down, the bigs had good games, but we were scoring two at a time. We played poor defense and didn’t recover.”
Bryce Rollins led the Cardinals with 24 points and 11 rebounds - six of which came on the offensive end.
Marcus Radcliffe added 14 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
“We had some kids come in and play pretty good ball,” Stefani said. “As a team, you want to play better defense than that. We have got to be able to pick people up.”
For Joseph, James Burney had 21 points, including six 3-pointers.
WESTON-MCEWEN 57, IMBLER 40 — The TigerScots broke open a close game with a 26-12 run in the second half for a home win over the Panthers.
Caleb Sprenger scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for W-M. Cameron Reich added 15 points and six assists, while Easton Berry had six assists and Bryson Choin eight rebounds.
Justin Frost led the Panthers with 15 points.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 55, GRISWOLD 27 — Markeith Harris scored 16 points to lead the Hawks to a nonleague home win over the Grizzlies.
Horizon Christian jumped out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Caiden Boatright led the Grizzlies with five points.
PRAIRIE CITY 58, PILOT ROCK 26 — Doyal Lawrence and Cliff Bice each had 11 points as the Panthers cruised to a nonleague win over the Rockets at the Mt. Fanny Invitational at Cove High School.
Prairie City led 39-20 at the half, then used a 16-2 run-in the third quarter to secure the win.
James Lunzmann led the Rockets with 11 points.
Girls basketball
GRISWOLD 34, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 33 — Down by two points in the waning seconds, Elliana Boatright went to the free-throw line for two shots.
After making the first shot, she missed the second, but teammate Ellery Flerchinger corralled the rebound and put the ball in the basket with 3 seconds left on the clock to give the Grizzlies the victory in Hood River.
The Hawks missed a half-court shot at the buzzer as Griswold picked up its second win in as many games.
Flerchinger led the Grizzlies with 13 points, while Gabby Simpson added nine, and Vicky Morris six.
Gabby Fraioli led the Hawks with 12 points.
IONE 41, JOSEPH 13 — The Cardinals only had seven players, but they were the right players, as they cruised to a nonleague win over the Eagles at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
“We are young,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “We have one junior and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. I didn’t know what to expect. We graduated five seniors and lost two more I was anticipating having.”
I/A used a 17-1 run in the second quarter to take complete control of the game.
Analisa Valdez had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Cardinals, and freshman point guard Delaney Stefani, in her first high school game, had 15 points and six assists.
“Delaney Stefani is the kind of freshman you dream about,” Heideman said.
Caleigh Johnson had 10 points to lead Joseph.
SCAPPOOSE 52, PENDLETON 22 — The Indians used a strong start to the game to hand the Bucks a loss at the Red Lion Tournament at Warberg Court.
“We struggled with their pressure and couldn’t get shots to fall,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We made some progress on the defensive end, but couldn’t do enough to climb back into it.”
The Indians jumped out to a 27-11 lead at the half, then built upon their lead with a 25-10 run in the second half.
Lea Wilson led the Bucks with seven points, while Josie Jenness added six.
Megan Earl led the Indians with a game-high 10 points.
STANFIELD 59, RIVERSIDE 26 — Mazie Reeser poured in 18 points, and Maggie Sharp chipped in 13, as the host Tigers cruised to a nonleague win over the Pirates.
Stanfield led 16-10 after the first quarter, and 33-21 at the half. The Tigers held the Pirates scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Reeser hauled down 11 rebounds, while Sharp had five steals and five assists, and Kylee Jackson seven rebounds.
Aleydis Torres led Riverside with nine points.
HEPPNER 47, DUFUR 30 — The Mustangs broke open a close game in the second quarter, going on a 13-2 run to beat the visiting Rangers.
Heppner added a 14-3 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Hadlee Nation, Morgan Cutsforth and Katie Henrichs each had seven points for the Mustangs, while Brooklynn Wilson had six.
Dufur’s Hayley Peterson led all scorers with 22 points.
IMBLER 35, WESTON-MCEWEN 25 — The Panthers used a 17-6 run in the second quarter to take a 19-11 lead at the half en route to a nonleague road win over the TigerScots.
“A tough loss,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Looking forward to a break and practice after a busy first week of games.”
Dalana Pickard led W-M with eight points, while Jayden Sparks added seven.
Imbler’s Paiten Braseth led all scorers with 15 points.
PRAIRIE CITY 43, PILOT ROCK 34 — BettyAnn Wilson scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Panthers past the Rockets at the Mt. Fanny Invitational at Cove High School.
The Rockets led 23-17 at the half, but the Panthers went on a 16-4 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Ali Smith led the Rocket with 15 points.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston got titles from Carlos Cervantes at 113 pounds, and Aiden Favorite at 126, on its way to winning the Edmonds Invite.
Hermiston amassed 283 points for the team trophy, with Orting (249.5) second and Stanwood (168) third.
Cervantes won two major decisions before pinning Logan Heath of Spanaway Lake in the championship match.
Favorite pinned his first two opponents, then posted a 6-0 decision over Caleb Cuevas of Bethel in the semifinals. In the championship match, Favorite earned a 6-2 decision over Lincoln Woods of Mercer Island.
Ben Larson (170), Jaxson Gribskov (195) and Siu Sepeni (285) placed second for the Bulldogs.
Larson lost a 7-2 decision to Orting’s Levi DiCugno in the 170-pound title match, while Gribskov lost a 10-1 match to Hunter Sonnenberg of Orting. Connor Aney of Glacier Peak pinned Sepeni in the third round of their title match.
Also for Hermiston, Daniel Garza (145) was third, Pedro Pacheco (120), Ami Tuia (160) and Tama Tuia (182) finished fourth, Jeshaiah Tejeda-Garza (132) was fifth, Maximus Ugarte (220) was sixth, and Dominic Echeverria (285) was seventh.
TYRONE S. WOODS MEMORIAL — Pendleton ran into some stiff competition in Oregon City, but Vance Nelson was able to stay in the championship bracket to finish fourth at 138 pounds.
Nelson won his first three matches before dropping a 6-2 decision to Carson Farlow of Hood River in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Steven Cassell of Redmond pinned Nelson in 3:44.
The Bucks got a fifth-place finish from Aiden Perkins at 170. He won his final match 7-2 over Andrew Sikens of North Medford
Cole Roy placed sixth at 132 pounds for the Bucks, losing the fifth-place match 9-8 to Max Vander Meide of McMinnville.
Also for Pendleton, Jefferson Steele was 12th at 106, Owen McLouth was 11th at 126, Miles Kennedy was 11th at 195, Dakota Malin as 13th, Alexander Fella was 16th at 145, Grant Clark was 16th at 160, Kainen Zimmerman was 17th at 152, Adam Urbina was 17th at 160, Cash Paullus was 19th, and Nathan Neveau (285), Ethan Zimmerman (126), Tripper Malin (138) were 23rd.
Girls wrestling
Lorena Guardado won the 145-pound title, and Hermiston placed third in the team standings at the Eastmont Ladycats Classic in East Wenatchee.
Toppenish won the team title with 376 points, followed by Moses Lake (211.5), Hermiston (185) and Grandview (132).
Guardado won her first two matches by fall, then earned a 7-5 decision over Moses Lake’s Kathryn Pugh in the championship match.
Jorgia McKim placed second at 190 pounds, getting pinned by Makaya Torres of Toppenish in the title bout.
Evelyn Pacheco Alvarado placed third at 115, pinning Karolina Rodriguez of Wapato in her final match.
Elena Flores picked up a third-place finish at 140, pinning Leslie Sanchez of Ephrata in her final match.
Also for the Bulldogs, Ayden Foreman placed fourth at 100 pounds, Brooklynn Day was fifth at 100, Desirae Juarez was fifth at 135, Laura Meyers was fifth at 155, Jaydan McKim was fourth at 170, and Hadley White was fifth at 235.
Prep swimming
Pendleton opened the season with a victory at the Jay Rowan Relays in Redmond.
The Bucks finished with 91 points to win the team title, followed by Henley (80), Redmond (65), Madras (44) and Ridgeview (31).
“We have a very young team with several new swimmers,” Pendleton coach Tony Nelson said. “It was great to see the competitive spirit coming out of them.”
Pendleton won the mixed 100 freestyle relay in a time of 1:02.91 with the team of Josie Nelson, Sophie Nelson, Payton Michael and Mary Broker.
The Bucks also won the mixed 200 breaststroke relay (Josie Nelson, Jack Bonzani, Anika Urbina, Saralen Campbell) in a time of 2:55.97, and the 400 freestyle relay (Nathan Burcham, Sara Airoldi, Kylee Nelson, Tegan Lentz), clocking a 5:17.63.
Pendleton also was second in the mixed 200 medley relay, the mixed 4x100 IM relay, and the 200 freestyle relay.
College women’s basketball
LINN-BENTON 76, BLUE MOUNTAIN 48 — The Roadrunners scored early and often in beating the Timberwolves at the Roadrunner Classic in Albany.
Lexi Robertson came off the bench to lead BMCC with 12 points and two steals. Ellie Acord added 10 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
Linn-Benton’s Brooklynn Hankwitz led all scorers with 18 points and seven rebounds. Kathleen Hale added 12 rebounds and four steals.
College men’s basketball
BIG BEND 88, BLUE MOUNTAIN 87 — DJ Frye hit a shot at the buzzer as the Vikings rallied in the second half to eke out a win over the Timberwolves at the Bigfoot Classic in Spokane.
BMCC (2-2) led 87-83 with 47 seconds remaining, and the Vikings pulled within 87-86 with a 3-pointer by Gavin MacFarlane with 25 seconds left.
Chad Napoleon led BMCC with 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Kash Lang had 19 points, and Tyler Newsom 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Frye led the Vikings with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Karon Sears had 23 points.
