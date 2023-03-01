STANFIELD — The Stanfield girls basketball team has a long history of playing second fiddle to the powerhouse teams in Eastern Oregon like Heppner, Enterprise and Weston-McEwen. All that has changed the past couple of years.
The Tigers, who placed sixth at the 2A state tournament last year for the program’s first state trophy, are 25-1 heading into the 2A state quarterfinals against Bandon on Thursday, March 2, at Pendleton High School, and are a legit title contender.
“I feel at the 2A level, if you have a couple of really good players, and some complimentary players around them, you can do good things,” Stanfield coach Dan Sharp said. “We are overflowing with good players. What it has done is show the younger kids what can be done.”
This season, Stanfield has won 21 consecutive games, and the 25 wins is a program record. Its only blemish is a 50-42 loss to defending 3A state champion Nyssa at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla in December.
The Tigers also won the Blue Mountain Conference title for their first conference title since 1987, with a 10-0 record.
The Tigers manhandled Oakland 60-22 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Feb. 22, to reach the quarterfinals. Stanfield led 21-0 after the first quarter of that game, using a full-court press that left the Oakers bewildered.
“The girls sensed blood in the water, and that leads to a mentality of getting after it,” Sharp said. “That really helps us.”
The Tigers have great leadership this season with seniors Maggie Sharp, Zuri Reeser and Destiny O’Neill. The Tigers welcomed seniors — and twins — Adrienne and Alexis Mallory, who transferred from Faith Bible, and earned starting roles.
“They are so versatile,” Sharp said of his players. We aren’t just guards or posts, we are basketball players. We have to be versatile and have that mentality.
“Destiny has surprised us,” Sharp continued. “She holds the key down, and her presence forces teams to do different things. The twins are awesome. Their move was spur of the moment, and they didn’t know what they were getting into. They have been great teammates and have made the transition easier than it could have been.”
Maggie Sharp and Reeser lead the team in scoring with 14 and 13 points apiece, but it has been the Tigers’ defense that has keyed a lot of wins, including a recent 43-41 win over 1A power Nixyaawii.
“Nixy was a good game to get,” Maggie Sharp said. “I was happy that it was on our schedule.”
Stanfield allows just 26.11 points a game, and is the stingiest 2A team in the state. The Tigers also average 56.5 points a game, and aren’t afraid to launch 3-pointers when the opportunity is there.
“We have all played together for a while,” Reeser said. “Me and Maggie have played together since middle school. We all work really well together, which helps us be successful. I think we have the capability to win it all this year.”
Adrienne Mallory said she and her sister were nervous coming in, but it didn’t take long for them to fit right in.
“They were so welcoming,” she said. “We play together as a team and that helps us excel and show teams what we can do. I’m happy we decided to move here.”
A long history of defeatStanfield started girls basketball in 1974-75, and the Tigers won a league title in 1987. From there they had two winning seasons over the next three decades.
Last season was the first time Stanfield had reached the quarterfinals in 35 years.
In their first state quarterfinal appearance in 1987, the Tigers lost to Lost River 40-36, then bowed out with a 44-41 loss to Crow in the consolation round.
Sharp coached the Stanfield boys for eight years (2007-2015) with plenty of success, then coached the boys and the girls for one season (2014-15), before taking over the girls program as his oldest daughter Savannah was getting ready to enter high school.
“You think you can kind of do the same things, but you can’t,” Sharp said of coaching girls versus boys. “There is a purity to the girls game. You can’t out jump them, or be more physical. And, girls tend to remember things better than the boys.”
There was a stretch of time from 2013-14 to 2017-18 where the Tigers won a total of 27 games. They were 1-23 in 2013-14, and 2-21 in 2017-18.
Sharp coached a few of those down years, but things soon turned around.
The Tigers ended a 33-year playoff drought when they advanced to the first round during the 2019-20 season. Stanfield lost to Gervais 58-35 in that game and finished the season 19-8.
Sharp and Reeser were freshmen on that team, and since then have helped the Tigers build a program to be proud of.
Stanfield was 8-1 during their sophomore year, which was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. As juniors, they were 23-7 and helped the program win its first state trophy.
“It has definitely been nice,” Maggie Sharp said of their success. “I remember watching the not-so-good years. I remember watching my sister Savannah and Kendra (Hart), and I wanted to be up there with them. My goal was to go to state, and we set a big mark getting there last year. I want to do better this year, and I want these guys to be there with me.”
Reeser, who will play volleyball at Columbia Basin College next fall, is hoping to leave behind a legacy for others to follow.
“It’s nice to be able to leave a mark with sports and leadership,” she said. “It’s nice knowing we helped turn things around.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.