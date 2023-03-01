Echo v Stanfield gbb
Buy Now

Stanfield’s Maggie Sharp (21) dribbles downcourt as Nevaeh Thew, of Echo, looks to steal the ball Jan. 24, 2023, in Echo. Sharp leads the Tigers as they enter the 2A state basketball tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, against Bandon. Stanfield, which is 25-1 this season, is hoping to improve on last year’s sixth-place finish.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

STANFIELD — The Stanfield girls basketball team has a long history of playing second fiddle to the powerhouse teams in Eastern Oregon like Heppner, Enterprise and Weston-McEwen. All that has changed the past couple of years.

The Tigers, who placed sixth at the 2A state tournament last year for the program’s first state trophy, are 25-1 heading into the 2A state quarterfinals against Bandon on Thursday, March 2, at Pendleton High School, and are a legit title contender.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.