PENDLETON — The Stanfield girls basketball team continues to rewrite the school’s record book.
The Tigers overcame a scoreless second quarter to beat Bandon 43-34 on Thursday, March 2, at Pendleton High School to reach the 2A state semifinals for the first time in school history.
“I told the girls, no matter what happens from here, you have made history,” Stanfield coach Dan Sharp said.
The No. 3 Tigers (26-1) will play No. 2 Central Linn at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Bandon (23-6) will play Colton in the consolation semifinals at 10:45 a.m.
“That relieves a lot of stress,” Stanfield senior Maggie Sharp said of reaching the semifinals. “We wanted to make history and get better than sixth place.”
Stanfield led 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter, only to see Bandon’s Olivia Thompson drain a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the score.
Maggie Sharp hit a pair of free throws, Alexis Mallory hit a short jumper in the key, and Zuri Reeser drilled a 3-pointer from the left baseline with 3:21 left in the game for a 36-29 lead.
Mallory added a 3-pointer, and Sharp made two more free throws for a 41-39 lead with 57 seconds remaining.
Bandon’s Nyah Dimitruk scored five points in the final 45 seconds of the game, but it didn’t make a difference.
“Zuri hit a big bucket, Alexis hit a big bucket, and Maggie sealed it with those free throws,” Dan Sharp said. “It’s good to see them come out and be that way. That’s senior leadership.”
Stanfield jumped out to a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, getting four points from Reeser and Mallory, and forcing seven Bandon turnovers.
Bandon turned the tables in the second, outscoring Stanfield 6-0 for a 17-15 lead at the half.
“That’s happened to teams we have played, and it came back to bite us,” Dan Sharp said the zero in the scorebook. “It’s crazy to see that zero go up there. We were rushing our shots.”
Destiny O’Neill and Reeser each missed layups early in the second quarter, and Maggie Sharp picked up her third foul.
Abby Weston scored four of Bandon’s six points, including a basket inside with 3 seconds left in the first half.
Zuri Reeser scored five of her 12 points in the third quarter, and Mazie Reeser added five points as Stanfield got back on track with a 14-9 run for a 29-26 lead.
Mallory added 11 points for Stanfield, while Sharp had 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. The Tigers also scored 15 points off 20 Bandon turnovers.
Thompson led Bandon with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Makenna Vierck added eight points and nine rebounds, and Mariah Vierck seven points and seven rebounds.
Zuri Reeser and Makenna Vierck were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.