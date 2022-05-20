EUGENE — Carter Burnette waited for the perfect time to unleash his best throw of the season.
The Stanfield senior threw a personal best 135-4 on his second throw of the day to win the state discus title on Friday, May 20 at the 2A State Track and Field Championships at historic Hayward Field.
It’s only the second meet he has won this season.
“I was a little surprised,” Burnette said. “I thought I would be up there, but not win it. I had scratched my first throw and I told myself I needed to get one in, and I ended up winning.”
Teammate AJ Keeney finished third with a toss of 131-9, and Conor Brosnan of Heppner was fifth with a mark of 126-2.
“It was by far the best place I have ever thrown at,” Burnette said. “It was pretty magical.”
Burnette said he doesn’t have any plans to pursue sports after high school. He plans to go work on his grandparents’ farm in Ritter.
Hannah Finch of Heppner used a personal best time of 2:24.52 to win the 800 meters, passing Averie Peterson with just a few meters to go.
She also jumped a personal best 34-1 3/4 to place second in the triple jump. Her mark was more than a foot better than her previous best of 33-1.
Finch finished her trip to state by running the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team that placed second in a time of 4:25.02. Also on the team were Arianna Worden, Irelynn Kollman and Hallee Hisler.
The Heppner girls finished seventh in the team standings with 26 points. Weston-McEwen was third (41), while Pilot Rock was 16th (18.5) and Stanfield/Echo was 22nd (13).
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols joined the gold medal club with a first-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:02.08, just edging Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre (2:02.64). Joe Sherman of Heppner was sixth with a PR of 2:08.36, and Hobbs Hurty of Stanfield/Echo was eighth (2:09.22).
Nichols also ran a personal best to place second in the 1,500 with a time of 4:09.49, while Hurty was sixth with a PR time of 4:23.32.
Nichols finished the day by running the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team with Jacob Finch, Hayden McMahon and Sherman. The Mustangs finished third (3:38.96).
W-M finished second in a time 3:36.86 — just a half step behind Enterprise (3:36.78). Running for the TigerScots were Aiden Wolf McIntyre, Cameron Reich and Theo White.
Heppner and Weston-McEwen finished tied for third in the boys' team standings with Sheridan with 31 points. Stanfield/Echo was sixth with 30, and Pilot Rock was 32nd (4).
Weston-McEwen’s girls 4x100 relay team of Charli King, Kelsey Graham, Rose White and Lily Lindsey turned in a time of 52.50 seconds to place second.
The TigerScots placed third in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:25.99. The team consisted of King, White, Brynn Brownie and Graham.
Graham also placed third in the 400 with a PR time of 1:02.05, while King was sixth in the pole vault with a PR height of 8-4.
Pilot Rock’s quartet of Aiva Ellis, Kyella Picard, Paige Moffit and Mersayus Hart finished eighth in the 4x100 in a season-best time of 53.57.
The W-M boys 4x100 relay team of Reece Ball, White, Colson Hall and Reich finished eighth in a time of 46.57.
Lily Lindsey put a pile of points in the TigerScots’ team coffers by placing third in the 100 with a PR time of 13.16, and third in the 200 (27.32).
Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert added to her medal count with a fourth-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 35-6 3/4.
Weston-McEwen’s Anthony Nix picked up a fifth-place finish in the triple jump at 39-7 3/4, while Caleb Sprenger jumped a personal best 5-10 to finish eighth in the high jump.
In the 400, Stanfield/Echo’s Isaiah Lemmon finished seventh in a time of 55.48.
Jacque Kerns of Stanfield/Echo finished fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:30.53.
Pilot Rock’s Skylar Jeffers capped off his state meet with a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 43.53 seconds.
In the 3A state championships, Riverside freshman Pedro Chavez turned in a time of 51.53 to place third in 400. He also placed fourth in the high jump with a PR of 5-10, and he capped the day with a sixth-place finish in the 200 (23.83).
Riverside’s Julie Magana finished sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.36), and was eighth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.53.
Umatilla senior Taylor Durfey closed out her senior season with a second-place finish in the 3A girls shot put with a mark of 36-4 1/4.
Fellow Viking Luis Campos turned in a fourth-place finish in the discus with a toss of 121-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.