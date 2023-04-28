STANFIELD — When Gator Goodrich was in grade school, his dream on career day was to play in the NFL or the NBA.
While the Stanfield senior is a natural at pretty much every sport he tries, his true talents lie with rodeo.
Goodrich signed, and will receive a full scholarship, to rodeo at Weatherford College, in Weatherford, Texas.
“I’ve always had a rope in my hand, and I was roping everything,” said Goodrich, who will major in business. “I didn’t think I was going to do it when I was little, but I was always doing it. Then I was doing junior rodeos and winning. Then I was doing it. Now, I want it.”
And Weatherford coach Johnny Emmons wants Goodrich.
“We are kind of known as a roping school,” he said. “Just looking at all of the seniors out there, I would put him at the top of the class — the No. 1 pick.”
While Goodrich is yet to make a campus visit, Emmons knows Goodrich’s dad, Brad. They competed against each other for years on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, and at the National Finals Rodeo.
Brad Goodrich competed six times at the NFR and was inducted into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame in 2018.
“I don’t know Gator personally, but when Brad called to see what our program was about and what we had to offer, that piqued my interest,” said Emmons, who has coached the Coyotes since 2012. “I competed against Brad for several years. We roped at the same NFR several times. You would assume the son of an NFR roper would be pretty good, and he is.”
Goodrich has grown up watching his dad perfect his craft, and the piggin’ string doesn’t fall far from the family tree.
“He has always helped me,” Goodrich said of his dad. “We’ve had sessions when we get into it, like everyone. We don’t like to waste each other’s time. There are times when I tell him I will figure it out. That’s kind of where I’m at now. From what he’s told me in the past, that’s what I’m going to miss when I’m down there. I will still send him videos.”
Goodrich said he talked to other rodeo coaches, including those at Walla Walla Community College, Blue Mountain Community College and a school in Wyoming, but the lure of Texas was always there.
“There is way more roping every day, all day, in Texas,” he said. “There are guys you can hop in with and go places. That’s where everyone else goes for more competition. Iron sharpens iron. I want to be in the middle of it.”
In the rodeo arenaWhile Goodrich had great success roping the family cat and lawn furniture as a child, his first big win came when he won the ribbon roping title at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in 2019 with Adriene Steffen of Sisters.
His horse, Goldilocks, who was 18 at the time, was named the AQHA Boys Horse of the Year. Goldilocks has since retired.
“I miss Goldilocks, but I have held my own without her,” Goodrich said. “She is enjoying her retirement.”
Since then, he has made two trips to the National High School Finals Rodeo — as a freshman and junior. His sophomore rodeo season was derailed by a football injury.
Goodrich won both rounds and the average in tie-down roping at the Oregon Trail Rodeo April 20-23 in Hermiston. He also won the average in steer wrestling. With the season winding down, he leads the state in tie-down with 52 points.
The steer wrestling is a new event for Goodrich, but he’s a guy who is willing to give anything a whirl.
“I wanted to try it out,” he said. “I’m not going to get any bigger. I thought it would be a perfect time to try it out. The steers are not as strong as what you would get at a regular rodeo. They have been worn out a bit. I won it the first day (6.61 seconds), was fourth the second day (11.44). They take the two times and I had the best collective time. That was pretty exciting.”
At 150 pounds, steer wrestling likely is not in Goodrich’s future.
“Tie-down, that’s my go-to,” Goodrich said. “I will put money on that every day of the week. My other events are not as good. I don’t steer wrestle until the rodeo, then I go out and do it. Every dog has his day, and that weekend was mine. I love winning the hometown rodeos. I’m always real nervous to have my friends come watch, then I’m mad when I don’t ask them to come.”
With Goldilocks enjoying the lush green grass of retirement, Goodrich has borrowed horses this spring for his rodeos, which is standard practice in the sport.
“Tice Hiner has been letting me borrow his horse Doug for tie-down,” Goodrich said. “He fits me really well and is a really nice horse. He was a cutting horse. For steer wrestling, I borrow a buckskin mare from Dally Taylor out of Burns. She has been awesome.”
Goodrich has two more high school rodeos before the state finals June 7-10 in Prineville. He is looking to earn his third trip to the high school nationals.
In the midst of all that, he will start competing on his PRCA permit.
A multi-sport athleteIn addition to rodeo, Goodrich also has played football, basketball, baseball and track for the Stanfield Tigers.
His love for basketball tops all of the other sports combined.
His senior season, the Tigers won the Blue Mountain Conference title as he averaged 16.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 rebounds a game. He earned first-team BMC and 2A all-state honors.
Goodrich also earned first-team BMC honors as a junior.
He has hopes of garnering a tryout for the men’s basketball team at Weatherford. The Coyotes lost eight sophomores from last year’s team that finished 23-8.
In football, Goodrich was a defensive back, kicker, punter and played just about any position the Tigers needed him to.
As a junior, he tried his hand at track and field, putting his efforts into the pole vault. A mishap one day left him with a fractured jaw, a couple of broken teeth and stitches in his chin.
This spring, he turned out for baseball, where he was a center fielder and was hitting leadoff. He was hitting .289, with four triples, 18 stolen bases and 21 runs scored in 12 games.
“I had to stop playing baseball,” he said. “We have doubleheaders on Saturdays and I’m supposed to be roping in high school rodeos. It was kind of hard on me to do both.”
