Three-Way Tournament
Stanfield senior Zuri Reeser (2) earned first-team honors for the Blue Mountain Conference and the 2A all-state team.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

STANFIELD — Stanfield’s Zuri Reeser made the most of her senior season, helping the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the 2A state volleyball tournament, and earning first-team honors for the Blue Mountain Conference and 2A all-state team.

Reeser, an outside hitter and setter, finished the season with a team-high 320 kills, 322 digs, 281 assists, 81 ace serves and 22 blocks.

