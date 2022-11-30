STANFIELD — Stanfield’s Zuri Reeser made the most of her senior season, helping the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the 2A state volleyball tournament, and earning first-team honors for the Blue Mountain Conference and 2A all-state team.
Reeser, an outside hitter and setter, finished the season with a team-high 320 kills, 322 digs, 281 assists, 81 ace serves and 22 blocks.
Also named to the Blue Mountain Conference first team was sophomore right side hitter Mazie Reeser, who also was an honorable mention all-state selection.
She had 244 kills, 311 digs, 33 blocks, 45 aces and 21 assists for the Tigers.
Weston-McEwen had senior Lily Lindsey and junior Lirian Holden named to the BMC first team. Holden also earned all-state honorable mention honors as a libero.
Lindsey had 167 kills, 386 digs, 23 assists and 76 ace serves for the TigerScots, while Holden had 351 digs, 30 aces, 21 assists and 11 kills.
Weston-McEwen senior Genna Robinson earned second-team BMC honors, and was an honorable mention all-state selection. A middle blocker, she had 288 kills and 83 blocks.
Also earning second-team BMC honors were Melissa Leon of Irrigon, Hallee Hisler and Morgan Cutsforth of Heppner, and Kylee Jackson of Stanfield.
