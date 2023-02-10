STANFIELD — One of the top volleyball players in Eastern Oregon is headed to play at the college level.
Stanfield's Zuri Reeser recently signed to play at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. The Hawks finished second at the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament this past fall.
"I am interested in their radiology program," Reeser said of choosing CBC over other programs. "I want to be an ultrasound technician. When I went to practice with the team, everything clicked. They run a good program."
The Hawks have a new coach in Taylor Stewart this season. She replaces DiShondra Goree, who died in October at the end of the regular season.
Stewart comes to CBC from Spokane Community College, where she was the head coach.
"When I first started talking to CBC, I was talking to DiShondra," Reeser said. "Then I got into communication with Momo (Cortez, assistant coach). She told me their program was super good, and I love the team chemistry they have. I'm excited for the new coach. She's a good coach and will lead CBC to a lot of victories."
Though Reeser can hit, set and play defense, the Hawks have their eyes set on her as an outside hitter.
Reeser, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter and setter, finished the season with a team-high and single-season school-record 320 kills, 322 digs, 281 assists, 81 ace serves and 22 blocks.
She earned first-team Blue Mountain Conference and 2A all-state honors, and helped the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at state, where she was a second-team all-tournament selection.
Reeser burst onto the volleyball scene in Stanfield as a freshman, earning first-team all-conference honors. She also was a first-team selection her junior year, as well. Her sophomore year was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reeser, who also plays basketball and softball at Stanfield, said it will be hard to go from three sports to one.
"I love playing more than one sport, but I also know when you go to college you play year round," Reeser said. "I'm not going to play high school softball this year, I am going to play tennis. I'm really excited to play. I love playing pickleball — it's so much fun."
During her time at Stanfield, the Tigers won their first state volleyball trophy this past fall, and last year the basketball team won its first state trophy, finishing sixth at the 2A tournament.
"Bringing home two state trophies and making history at Stanfield High School were two of the best experiences of my life," Reeser said.
