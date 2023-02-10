Stanfield v Grant Union volleyball
Buy Now

Stanfield's Zuri Reeser has signed to play volleyball for Columbia Basin College in Pasco. She earned 2A all-state and Blue Mountain Conference first-team honors as a senior.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

STANFIELD — One of the top volleyball players in Eastern Oregon is headed to play at the college level.

Stanfield's Zuri Reeser recently signed to play at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. The Hawks finished second at the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament this past fall.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.