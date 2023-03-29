STANFIELD — Hands down, Maggie Sharp was one of the most dominant players on the court at the 2A level.
The Stanfield senior averaged 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals a game in helping the Tigers to the Blue Mountain Conference title with a 10-0 record, and a second-place finish in the 2A state tournament — the best finish in school history. They finished the season 27-2.
In addition to her all-conference honors, she also was named to the 2A all-state first team, and was a first-team selection for the 2A tournament.
“She is our engine,” Stanfield coach Dan Sharp said. “Happy to dish the ball, and will score when needed. She is aggressive defensively. The girl just lives in the gym.”
Joining Sharp on the BMC first team were teammates Zuri Reeser and Alexis Mallory, Weston-McEwen’s Genna Robinson, and Maci Marr of Enterprise.
Reeser, who is headed to Columbia Basin College to play volleyball, averaged 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals a game. She also was named to the all-state second team.
“Our go-to defender,” Sharp said of Reeser. “She locks people down with length and work. She’s a skilled shooter. She made 38 3s this year.”
Mallory, a senior, chipped in eight points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals a game. She also earned all-state second-team honors.
“She took control of the offense, got us into sets and took care of the ball,” Sharp said. “Could have scored way more, but she’s a super teammate and a willing passer.”
Robinson, a 6-1 senior who is headed to Blue Mountain Community College to play volleyball, was a big presence inside for the TigerScots, who finished the season 13-13.
Robinson, who shot 40% from the floor, averaged seven points and 10 rebounds a game, along with two steals, 1.5 assists and one block. She also earned all-state honorable mention honors.
“She's been the consummate professional and led by example this year in more ways than one,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “ We had a number of different leaders for many reasons, but she always let her effort at practice and on game day speak for itself. I look forward to her peers and all those young TigerScot girls who watched her this past season seeking to emulate her character.”
BMC boys
Stanfield won the regular-season title, led by senior Gator Goodrich, who earned first-team BMC honors, and was a first-team 2A all-state selection.
The Tigers went 9-1 in conference play with a loss to Heppner. They finished 21-6 overall, falling short of the state quarterfinals with a first-round playoff loss to Regis.
Goodrich led the Tigers with 16.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 rebounds a game.
“He’s a player who you hate playing against, but love having him on your team,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “He can do so many things throughout the game to affect the outcome, which when seconds are ticking down, you want the ball in his hands.”
Joining Goodrich on the BMC first team are teammate Landon Bailey, Landon Mitchell and Tucker Ashbeck of Heppner, Cameron Reich and Bryson Choin of Weston-McEwen, and Ryland Beil of Grant Union.
Bailey, a sophomore, chipped in 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.1 assists a game for the Tigers. He also earned all-state honorable mention honors.
“His ultimate desire is to be in the gym or on the court getting his craft better,” Smith said. “He’s fearless when the ball is in his hands and he is going downhill at the rim.”
Mitchell and Ashbeck helped the Mustangs (21-7) to the state quarterfinals, where they upset top-ranked Mannahouse Christian. Heppner finished fifth at state, tying the best finish in school history. The Mustangs also won the state tournament sportsmanship trophy.
Mitchell led the team in scoring with 16.5 points, while also averaging six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals. He was elected to the all-state third team.
“Landon is a great all-round basketball player that only cares about winning,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “He is able to affect the game in many ways on both ends of the floor. Landon has a great basketball mind and is willing to do anything to help the team win. It will be exciting to have him back as a senior and see what he and the Mustangs are able to accomplish.”
Ashbeck, who was an all-state honorable mention pick, averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and 1.5 steals a game. A 6-foot-2 senior, he was a force inside.
“Tucker is the ultimate workhorse,” Rosenbalm said. “He enjoyed playing down low and the physical aspect of the game. Tucker controlled the paint in our games and had a double-double in seven of our 10 league games. He has a competitive edge and I always knew what I was going to get from him. I will miss having Tucker suit up in a Mustangs uniform.”
Reich and Choin earned all-state honorable mention honors for the TigerScots, who finished the season 5-5 in BMC play and 14-11 overall.
Reich, a senior, led W-M with 16 points a game, and scored a school-record 46 points in a 74-23 win over Irrigon on Feb. 3. He held the previous record of 43 points.
Choin, a junior, averaged 13 points and eight rebounds a game for the TigerScots.
