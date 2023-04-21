Stanfield v Central Linn gbb
Stanfield's Maggie Sharp drives to the basket during a state semifinal game against Central Linn on March 3, 2023, at the Pendleton Convention Center. Sharp has signed to play basketball at Treasure Valley Community College.

STANFIELD — Maggie Sharp made a name for herself on the basketball court as a player who can impact a game. The Stanfield senior can score inside and out, play tenacious defense and is a leader on the floor.

She will take those attributes in the fall to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, where she will suit up for the Chukars.

