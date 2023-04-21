STANFIELD — Maggie Sharp made a name for herself on the basketball court as a player who can impact a game. The Stanfield senior can score inside and out, play tenacious defense and is a leader on the floor.
She will take those attributes in the fall to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, where she will suit up for the Chukars.
“We are so excited about her,” TVCC coach Riley Helmick said. “She’s a great kid. We just recruit good, nice kids, and good students. The more we get to know her, the more we are excited to have her in our program.”
While Helmick has seen video of Sharp, assistant coach Jeff Young saw her play at the 2A state tournament.
“She came down to our recruiting day a few weeks ago,” Helmick said. “She was one of the best players. We didn’t know a whole lot about her. She was on our list, but seeing her at recruiting day, her confidence is impressive. It can be hard to play in front of coaches you are trying to impress, and with players you don’t know. She had her shots, but she didn’t force it. She made great decisions. If she turns out to be what I expect her to be, I will be so excited.”
Sharp, who plans to major in secondary education, said she liked the small campus and the TVCC coaching staff’s philosophy.
“It was a win-win all the way around,” Sharp said. “I’m super excited to go down and play. It will be so fun. It’s something I have wanted to do. Only about 10% of high school students go on to play in college. It’s nice to know I’m in the 10%.”
On tryout day, Sharp said the four-hour session included a tour of the campus and time on the court.
“I was so nervous when I was down there,” Sharp said. “A lot of the girls who were there I thought I could play with them. It was nice to know I could hang with these girls.”
The Chukars are getting a great deal with Sharp. She averaged 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals a game in helping the Tigers to the Blue Mountain Conference title with a 10-0 record, and a second-place finish in the 2A state tournament — the best finish in school history. They finished the season 27-2.
She also was a first-team BMC selection, and also earned first-team 2A all-state honors, and was first-team selection for the 2A state tournament.
“I think she has the capability to come in and help right away,” Helmick said. “Whatever role we put her in, I think she can succeed.”
The Chukars are coming off a disappointing season. They finished 5-22 overall and 3-13 in the NWAC East.
“We had some injuries this year,” Helmick said. “We had three players who were supposed to come this past year and didn’t show. We relied on our freshmen a lot. We are excited to bring them back this year. I’m excited about who is coming back, and who is coming in.”
Sharp has no problem stepping into a program that needs help. The Stanfield girls program was struggling when she joined the Tigers as a freshman.
“I think it will make it more fun,” she said. “Like in high school, I went into a program that wasn’t that good. You want to help them succeed. That’s the fun part and makes it more exciting.”
Being in the NWAC East, it will give Sharp’s family and friends a chance to watch her play when the Chukars visit Blue Mountain, Columbia Basin College, Walla Walla Community College and Yakima Valley.
“When I told people where I was going, they said ‘send me the schedule and we’ll be there,’ ” Sharp said. “It will be nice for family and friends to come and watch.”
A gym rat
Sharp has been hanging out in gyms as long as she can remember. Her dad, Dan, coached the Stanfield boys for eight years (2007-15) with plenty of success, then coached the boys and the girls for one season (2014-15), before taking over the girls program.
Now, she is moving forward with a different team and a different coach.
“Not playing for dad will be different,” Sharp said. “It will be different to not go home and talk game plans with him. It will be a new perspective.”
Sharp gets her athletic genes from both parents. Her mom, Lacey, played sports at Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho, and went on to play softball at Idaho State University.
Dan Sharp went to Preston High School in Idaho, and had a chance to play college football, but turned down the opportunity.
Sharp’s older sister, Savannah, played at Stanfield, and her younger sister, Kiera, will be a sophomore next year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.